Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Genealogy Workshop @ Twin Falls Public Library: Digitize & Preserve Family Records: 6:30-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn to preserve & digitize family records at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1 497348-0

Thursday, Jan. 12

Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Play D&D at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1497358-0

Saturday, Jan. 14

Cabin Fever Day @ Twin Falls Public Library: 1-4:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us for Cabin Fever Day at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1497360-0

Eagle Tree Bird Tour: 5:15-6:15 p.m., 240 Salmon St., 240 Salmon St., Hagerman. Bird Tour for seeing the Eagle Tree near Hagerman and Wendell. 208-536-0094.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Wild Bird Tour: 8:45-10:45 a.m., Hagerman Foundation, 240 E. Salmon St., Hagerman. Wild Bird Tour of the Hagerman Valley Area. 208-536-0094.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Board Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Board Game Night at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1497363-0

Friday, Jan. 13

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Koto Brewing CO.: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Tylor & the Train Robbers at Koto Brewing CO. bandsintown.com/e/103973149