Wednesday

3D Printing Basics: 4-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn the basics of 3D Printing at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/ 1571259-0

Thursday

Hands-On Labor Hiring Event: 4-7 p.m., 1631 Grandview Drive N., 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Labor will be holding a hiring event on March 2, for hands-on labor industries including: construction, manufacturing, food processing and more. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/ 1564220-0

Magic Valley Human2Human Community Collab: 7-8:30 p.m., John Roper Auditorium, Twin Falls. A free event Community Collab Panel to help teens and their parents/guardians and the public learn, connect, share and talk about suicide prevention and mental health in our community. 208-736-7090. go.evvnt.com/ 1582892-0

Beaver-Mediated Riparian Habitat Restoration: 7-8:30 p.m., College of Southern Idaho, Shields Building Room 201, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Beaver-Mediated Riparian Habitat Restoration Presented by: Lyn Snoddy, IDFG. go.evvnt.com/1574835-0

“Death and Taxes”: 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Buhl High School, 1 Indian Territory, Buhl. Buhl High School presents our annual International Thespian Society production. The show is produced by the Theatre Arts students. 208-490-1992. Tickets $7.

Friday

ToySoup w/ Beans—Improv, Music & Comedy: 8-9:30 p.m., Big Papa’s Grill & Live Music, 213 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. What happens when you mix Improv, Music, and Comedy? ToySoup w/ Beans! 208-312-5482. Tickets $15. go.evvnt.com/ 1562444-0

Saturday

Canyon Rim parkrun: 9-11 a.m., Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. A free, fun, and friendly weekly community 5k . Walk, jog, run, volunteer– it’s up to you! 9 a.m. every Saturday at Oct. to April and 8 a.m. May to Sept. Meet @ 8:50 outside the TF Visitor Center. go.evvnt.com/ 1569975-0

Those Two Chicks’ Spring Bazaar: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 371 Eastland Drive N., 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Spring Bazaar Craft Show. Lots of vendors, lots of fun! go.evvnt.com/ 1536058-0

Saturday Crafter-Day: Plant Hangers: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Create a beautiful craft at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/ 1571266-0

Saturday Movie Matinee @ Twin Falls Public Library: 3-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Catch a free movie at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/ 1589019-0

Local Author Debut Book Launch: 3-6 p.m., Renew, 111 E. Main St., Jerome. Idaho author looks forward to celebrating the release of her debut novel.

Parade Of Bad Guys: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Happy Hour, 677 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls. Parade of Bad Guys is a mix of rock ‘n’ roll and alt-country. bandsintown.com/e/ 104141809

Monday

Adulting 101 for Teens: LIT (Learning Intuitive Techniques) for Emotions: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Teens—learn life skills at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1571310-0

Tuesday

Idaho Victory Garden Course: 1-4 p.m., University of Idaho Extension — Twin Falls County, 630 Addison Ave. W., suite 1600, Twin Falls. Want to learn how to garden in the space you have available? Come learn the basics of producing your own fruits and vegetables in this six-week course. 208-734-9590. go.evvnt.com/ 1539868-0

The West End Theatre Co. and Buhl High School presents Auditions: 6-9 p.m., Buhl High School, 1 Indian Territory, Buhl. The West End Theatre Company and Buhl High School are looking for actors to perform in our Spring melodrama production of “Deadwood Dick.” We are looking for seven men and seven women for this classic play. 208-490- 1992.

Child Sleep Series @ Twin Falls Public Library: Newborn Sleep: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Caregivers—learn how to help your child sleep at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/ 1588984-0

Genealogy Workshop at the Twin Falls Public Library: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn how to research your genealogy at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1571323-0

March 8

