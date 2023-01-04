Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events .

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Thursday, Jan. 5

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Thursday, Jan. 12

Magic Valley Chorale begins rehearsals: The Magic Valley Chorale is beginning rehearsals at 7 p.m., Thursday, January 12 in the choir room of the CSI Fine Arts Building. Registration is at 6:30 p.m. and the fee is $10.00. All interested singers are invited to join the Chorale. The Chorale will join the Magic Valley Symphony in a Springtime Celebration on at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. For more information, contact Alice Anderson at lander@q.com.