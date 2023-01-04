Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Jan. 4
Ready, Set, Kindergarten Kickoff at the Twin Falls Public Library: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get your child ready for Kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1481909-0
Thursday, Jan. 5
Adulting 101 for Teens: Basic Sewing & Clothing Repair at the Twin Falls Public Library: 6-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come learn important life skills at the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1481919-0
Tuesday, Jan. 10
READY! for Kindergarten Workshop: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kimberly Elementary School, 311 Main St. S., Kimberly. This free work shop is put on by Idaho AEYC. go.evvnt.com/1474230-0
Thursday, Jan. 12
Magic Valley Chorale begins rehearsals: The Magic Valley Chorale is beginning rehearsals at 7 p.m., Thursday, January 12 in the choir room of the CSI Fine Arts Building. Registration is at 6:30 p.m. and the fee is $10.00. All interested singers are invited to join the Chorale. The Chorale will join the Magic Valley Symphony in a Springtime Celebration on at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. For more information, contact Alice Anderson at lander@q.com.
Friday, Jan. 13
Tylor & the Train Robbers at Koto Brewing CO.: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/103973149