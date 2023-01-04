 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Events calendar

Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Checking in at the TF Public Library

Some new book shelves can be seen from above Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Twin Falls Public Library.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS



Wednesday, Jan. 4

Ready, Set, Kindergarten Kickoff at the Twin Falls Public Library: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get your child ready for Kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1481909-0

Thursday, Jan. 5

Adulting 101 for Teens: Basic Sewing & Clothing Repair at the Twin Falls Public Library: 6-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come learn important life skills at the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1481919-0

Tuesday, Jan. 10

READY! for Kindergarten Workshop: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kimberly Elementary School, 311 Main St. S., Kimberly. This free work shop is put on by Idaho AEYC. go.evvnt.com/1474230-0

Thursday, Jan. 12

Magic Valley Chorale begins rehearsals: The Magic Valley Chorale is beginning rehearsals at 7 p.m., Thursday, January 12 in the choir room of the CSI Fine Arts Building. Registration is at 6:30 p.m. and the fee is $10.00. All interested singers are invited to join the Chorale. The Chorale will join the Magic Valley Symphony in a Springtime Celebration on at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. For more information, contact Alice Anderson at lander@q.com.

Friday, Jan. 13

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Koto Brewing CO.: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/103973149

