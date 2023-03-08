





Wednesday, March 8

3D Printing Basics: 4:30-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn the basics of 3D Printing at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1571260-0

Thursday, March 9

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Pancake Supper: 1301 N. Davis St., Jerome. German sausage, hash browns and the best pancakes around. Everyone is welcome. Free will offering at the door. 208-324-2842.

High Desert Nordic Association: 7-8 p.m., Idaho Pizza Company, 1859 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. High Desert Nordic Association General meeting. go.evvnt.com/1596951-0

Saturday, March 11

“Gardening Always in Style” 11th Biannual Southern Idaho Garden Symposium: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 E. Third St. N., Burley. Hosted by the Idaho Master Gardeners. Lunch provided. Presentations on Fruit Tree Care, Garden Planning, Water Conservation, Native Plants, Pollinators and Integrated Pest Management. Cost is $45. 208-734-9590.

33rd Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Run & Walk: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Malad Gorge State Park, 2314 Ritchie Road, Bliss. St. Patrick’s Fun Run/Walk Come out for a great time with family and friends at the 33rd annual St. Patrick’s Fun Run & Walk! 208-837-9131. go.evvnt.com/1536144-0

Canyon Rim parkrun: 9-11 a.m., Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. A free, fun, and friendly weekly community 5k . Walk, jog, run, volunteer– it’s up to you! At 9 a.m., every Saturday (Oct to April) & 8 a.m. (May to Sept). Meet @ 8:50 outside the TF Visitor Center. go.evvnt.com/1569976-0

33rd Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Run & Walk: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Malad Gorge State Park, Tuttle. Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 33rd Annual Fun Run & Walk event includes a half-marathon run, a 5.5 mile run, a 3.5 mile run and a 3.5 mile walk. If you are participating in a 3.5 mile event and your plan to hop, jog, skip or jump your way to the end of the of the finish line, please register for the 3.5 mile run. Be sure to stay for the food, music and fun afterwards! Tickets $30-$50. runsignup.com/Race/ID/Tuttle/32ndAnnualStPatricksFunRunWalk?aflt_token=lsDDTCWcazIepazYI0FCz9dbRxkCWAcY

Read to a Therapy Dog @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:15 a.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Read to a Therapy Dog @ the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1593150-0

Saturday Movie Matinee @ Twin Falls Public Library: 3-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Catch a free movie at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1589020-0

BXRBXROS: 8 p.m.- March 12, 12 a.m., Happy Hour, 677 Filer Ave. W., Twin bandsintown.com/e/104162317

Dezz: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., The Happy Hour, Twin Falls. DEZZ Indie Label Owner, Promoter, Tour Booker, Host on the Bay Area’s KPOO 89.5FM, Walking Billboard DEZZ has been a big influence in the Bay Area for allowing independent artist(s) to shine. bandsintown.com/e/104155635

Monday, March 13

Classic Movie Night at the Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Catch a free classic movie at the Twin Falls Public Library every month! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1571331-0

Tuesday, March 14

Idaho Victory Garden Course: 1-4 p.m., University of Idaho Extension —Twin Falls County, 630 Addison Ave. W., suite 1600, Twin Falls. Want to learn how to garden in the space you have available? Come learn the basics of producing your own fruits and vegetables in this six-week course. 208-734-9590. go.evvnt.com/1539869-0

Adulting 101 for Teens: Food from Around the World: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Teens—learn life skills at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1571343-0

Heath Harmison: Cal Ripken Comedy Fundraiser : 7-11 p.m., John Roper Auditorium, Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/103986107

Wednesday, March 15

Game Night at the Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us for Game Night at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1571382-0