Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Intro To Video Game Programming @ Twin Falls Public Library: 4:30-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn scratch coding at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1406925-0

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. A series of 13 GriefShare meetings. If you or someone you know is having a difficult time after the loss of a loved one, please join us for grief support that include videos + $25 workbook. 208-737-4667. go.evvnt.com/ 1339455-0

Casey Driessen: Duplessy & The Violins of the World: 7:30-11:30 p.m., College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, Twin Falls. Traveler, fiddler, teacher, Casey Driessen is a rather funky fellow. Music-wise, you might call him the heir to Vassar Clements in that he too, straddles the line between roots and jazz. bandsintown.com/e/103719709

Friday, Nov. 11

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150244-0

Bree Jones: Koto Comedy: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Co-Headliners Bree Jones & Austin Von Johnson bring the laughs to Koto Brewing this November. No Cover, just get there early to get a seat. Ages 18 and up only. bandsintown.com/e/103809593

Saturday, Nov. 12

Idaho Family Reading Week Celebration: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Celebrate Idaho Family Reading Week at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1406921-0

Saturday Crafter-Day: Fall Bunting: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Create your own fall bunting décor at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1406940-0

Saturday Movie Matinee @ Twin Falls Public Library: 3-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. See a movie every Saturday at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1406934-0

The acoustic trio JJQ, Jon, Jenni, and Quin will be playing at Pebble Ponds in Filer on 11/12: 6-9 p.m., Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course, 4035 N. 2300 E. Road, Filer. Come here Irish, Old Timey, Pop, and Country Music. 1208-320-8097.

Jaime Jamgochian: 6-10 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Aspire is a one-night women’s event full of laughter, learning, stories & music with 3 ladies taking the stage. 1 Bible Teacher – 1 Comedian – 1 Musician. Tickets: $25. VIP Tickets: $35. Prices go up at the door. Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE. bandsintown.com/t/1026019641

Lindsay McCaul: 7-11 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/t/103809032

Bree Jones: Koto Comedy: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Co-Headliners Bree Jones & Austin Von Johnson bring the laughs to Koto Brewing this November. No Cover, just get there early to get a seat. Ages 18 and up only. bandsintown.com/e/ 103809593

Lindzey Autumn: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Copper Alibi Sports Bar, 677 Filer Ave. Suite C, Twin Falls. Guitarist — Vocalist — Lyricist — Performer. bandsintown.com/e/103787497

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Get Informed: Veteran Services & Issues with Rondal Lang: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the Twin Falls Public Library for a presentation on issues facing veterans & the services available to them. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1406900-0

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Gooding Festival of Trees: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., 125 Seventh Ave. W., 125 Seventh Ave. W., Gooding. All proceeds to benefit Gooding Schools! Come check out the Festival of Trees at The Hummingbird House—125 7th Ave W in Gooding! 208-358-2409. go.evvnt.com/1375597-0

Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by for Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1406945-0