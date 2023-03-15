





Wednesday, March 15

Game Night at the Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us for Game Night at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1571382-0

Thursday, March 16

Teen Craft: Stress Balls (at the Twin Falls Public Library): 4:30-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Teens, create a craft at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1571494-0

Internet Access Focus Group at the Twin Falls Public Library: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Answer questions about your Internet service and help Idaho stay connected! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1596577-0

Costaki Economopoulos—Live at Canyon Crest Event Center: 7:30-9:10 p.m., Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls. Costaki Economopoulos Comedy Night Live at Canyon Crest Event Center. Tickets $20. go.evvnt.com/1586348-0

Friday, March 17

Computer Basics Class @ Twin Falls Public Library: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn computer basics at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1588968-0

Come Celebrate St Patrick’s Day with all Irish music performed by JJQ at Koto Brewing Co.: 7-9 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Drink green beer, and listen to Irish music by JJQ. 208-320-8097.

Saturday, March 18

Canyon Rim parkrun: 9-11 a.m., Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. A free, fun, and friendly weekly, community 5k . Walk, jog, run, volunteer – it’s up to you! 9 a.m. every Saturday (Oct to April) and 8 a.m. (May to Sept). Meet @ 8:50 outside the TF Visitor Center. go.evvnt.com/1569977-0

11th annual Spring Fling: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Gathering Place—Party Center, 215 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. It’s time for the 11th annual Spring Fling! go.evvnt.com/1552680-0

Tips & Techniques for Growing & Propagating African Violets: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn all about African Violets at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1604543-0

St Patrick’s Pub Crawl : 12-3 p.m., Yellow Brick Café, 136 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come listen to JJQ perform an all Irish set while you’re getting registered for the Pub Crawl. 208-320-8097.

Saturday Movie Matinee @ Twin Falls Public Library: 3-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Catch a free movie at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1589021-0

Jason Ramsey Comedy Live: 7-9 p.m., Train Station Pizza, 20079 U.S. 30, Buhl. Join us for a 21+ comedy night featuring local comedian and celebrity Jason Ramsey (formally known as Dr. Nick). Come early to get apps, drinks, and a great seat! 208-543-8501. Tickets $25.

Daring Greatly: KOTO: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/104016226

Monday, March 20

Fair Housing Basics at the Twin Falls Public Library: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join the Intermountain Fair Housing Council & Idaho Legal Aid to learn about the Fair Housing Act. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1595841-0

Tuesday, March 21

Idaho Victory Garden Course: 1-4 p.m., University of Idaho Extension —Twin Falls County, 630 Addison Ave. W., suite 1600, Twin Falls. Want to learn how to garden in the space you have available? Come learn the basics of producing your own fruits and vegetables in this six-week course. 208-734-9590. go.evvnt.com/1539870-0

Synesthesia: Where Sound Meets Canvas with Dust City Opera: 5:15-9:15 p.m., The Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Calling all artists! Transform music into visual art! Art supplies included for all participants. Full details at ticket link. bandsintown.com/t/1027625705

Child Sleep Series @ Twin Falls Public Library: Infant Sleep: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Caregivers—learn how to help your child sleep at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1588988-0

Wednesday, March 22

Limited Edition Book Club: You Are What You Eat at the Twin Falls Public Library: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join Book Club at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1589012-0