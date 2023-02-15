





Wednesday, Feb. 15

Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Play board games with us at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1522698-0

Thursday, Feb. 16

Magic Valley Gospel Choir Open to New Members: Valley Christian Church, 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls. The Magic Valley Gospel Choir is open to new members beginning February 16 through the month of March. 208-810-1399.

Friday, Feb. 17

Computer Basics Class @ Twin Falls Public Library: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn Computer Basics at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1522714-0

Digital Art Class at Twin Falls Public Library: 4-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn to create Digital Art at the Twin Falls Public. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1548961-0

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Koto Brewing CO.: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Tylor & the Train Robbers are back in Twin Falls for a show at Koto Brewing CO! bandsintown.com/e/103973287

Saturday, Feb. 18

Copus Cove Arena Indoor 3D Animal Shoot: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Copus Cove Arena, 1731 E. 3900 N., Buhl. 3D Indoor Valentine Fun Shoot, 20 target range. Heated seating area and food available for purchase. 208-308-4266.

Magic Valley Writers meeting: 10 a.m.-noon, 653 Rose St. N., 653 Rose St. N., Twin Falls. All writers encouraged to attend. No cost. 208-421-6632.

Heath Harmison: The Relationship Comedy Show: 7-11 p.m., The Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/103849095

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Idaho Victory Garden Course: 1-4 p.m., University of Idaho Extension — Twin Falls County, 630 Addison Ave. W., suite 1600, Twin Falls. Want to learn how to garden in the space you have available? Come learn the basics of producing your own fruits and vegetables in this six-week course. 208-734-9590. go.evvnt.com/1539854-0

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Limited Edition Book Club: You Are What You Eat: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join our three-part book discussion series at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1522723-0

Friday, Feb. 24

Mental Health and Me Conference: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. Tickets are $20. Register at historicwilsontheatre.com.