Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Serengeti: 1:30-2:20 p.m., Faulkner Planetarium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Serengeti, a 2022 giant screen film about the region in Tanzania. 208-732-6659. Tickets $6. go.evvnt.com/1471193-0

Serengeti: 3:30-4:20 p.m., Faulkner Planetarium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Serengeti, a 2022 giant screen film about the region in Tanzania. 208-732-6659. Tickets $6. https://go.evvnt.com/1471194-0

Thursday, Dec. 29

Serengeti: 1:30-2:20 p.m. and 3:30-4:20 p.m., Faulkner Planetarium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Serengeti, a 2022 giant screen film about the region in Tanzania. 208-732-6659. Tickets $6. https://go.evvnt.com/1471196-0

Friday, Dec. 30

Serengeti: 1:30-2:20 p.m., 3:30-4:20 p.m, and 7-7:50 p.m., Faulkner Planetarium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Serengeti, a 2022 giant screen film about the region in Tanzania. 208-732-6659. Tickets $6. https://go.evvnt.com/1471198-0

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150251-0

Saturday, Dec. 31

Serengeti: 1:30-2:20 p.m. and 3:30-4:20 p.m., Faulkner Planetarium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Serengeti, a 2022 giant screen film about the region in Tanzania. 208-732-6659. Tickets $6. https://go.evvnt.com/1471203-0

Redhawk’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls. Redhawk’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball at Canyon Crest Event Center. 208-738-9000. Tickets $50. go.evvnt.com/1466687-0