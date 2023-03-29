Thursday, March 30
Home Buyer Education Class!: 5:30-6 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Your local real estate and mortgage experts are on a mission to help you with your dreams of homeownership! Join us for an evening of education on the real estate market and new financing progams! 208-308-6252. go.evvnt.com/1613829-0
Friday, March 31
Digital Art Basics @ Twin Falls Public Library: 4-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn the basics of Digital Art at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1588998-0
Easter Cantata: 5:30 p.m.—7 p.m., Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main St., Gooding. After a 3-year hiatus due to Covid, the Gooding Community Chorale is back with a beautiful Easter Cantata by Pepper Choplin. 208-539-5210. go.evvnt.com/1622089-0
Saturday, April 1
Canyon Rim parkrun: 9-11 a.m., Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. A free, fun, and friendly weekly community 5k . Walk, jog, run, volunteer – it’s up to you! 9 a.m. every Saturday (Oct to April) & 8 a.m. (May to Sept). Meet @ 8:50 outside the TF Visitor Center. go.evvnt.com/1569979-0
Saturday Movie Matinee @ Twin Falls Public Library: 3-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Catch a free movie at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1589026-0
Tuesday, April 4
Genealogy Workshop @ TFPL: Cemetery Research: 6:30-7:30 p.m., 201 Fourth Ave. E., 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join our monthly Genealogy Workshop at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-431-0383. go.evvnt.com/1633193-0
Wednesday, April 5
Morningside Elementary: 3:05 p.m.-4:05 p.m., Morningside Elementary, 701 Morningside Drive., Twin Falls. There’s no better way to get a jump on spring than with our creative and fun Young Rembrandts cartoon classes. We kick off the month in a silly way, with some HOPPY friends, our funny frogs will have your kids laughing and hopping all the way home. Then we’re patient while we draw up some waiting dogs and baby animals wrapping up with our kite sequence lesson. Next we’ll draw vintage telephones that will make the kiddos chuckle. Our cat expressions will have any cat lover laughing and I scream, you scream we all scream for ice cream characters. YR Cartooning classes are tons of fun! Schedule from: 3:05 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. April 5 to May 17, every Wednesday. 208-991-7396. Tickets $91. tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Ftwin-falls-id%2Farts-and-crafts%2Fcamp%2Fmorningside-elementary-2023-91089873?cmp=39-34-464039