Wednesday, Feb. 8

Computer Building @ Twin Falls Public Library: 4:30-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn to build computers at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1522670-0

Adulting 101 for Teens: College Admission & Higher Education @ the Twin Falls Public Library: 7-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Teens learn important life skills at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1526057-0

Friday, Feb. 10

Neighbors in Need Online Auction Feb. 10—17th Idaho Auction Barn: 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Twin Falls. Online auction to support Neighbors in Need ministry, helping MV families with basic needs. Something for everyone. All bids begin at $5. 208-733-1248. go.evvnt.com/1536054-0

Minidoka County School District Child Find: 9 a.m.-5 a.m., Minidoka County School District #331, 310 10th St., Rupert. Minidoka County School District will be holding Child Find on Friday, February 10, at the Minidoka Preschool Center. 208-436-6059.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Saturday Crafter-Day @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Come craft with us at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1526003-0

Monday, Feb. 13

Classic Movie Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Catch a free classic movie every month at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1522677-0

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Play board games with us at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1522698-0