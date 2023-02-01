Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

2023-2024 Xavier Charter School Open Enrollment: 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Xavier Charter School, 1218 N. College Road W., Twin Falls. Open Enrollment for Xavier Charter School's 2023-24 school year is Feb. 1st through March 31st! 208-734-3947. go.evvnt.com/1515672-0

Bearing Class with Industrial Electric Motor Services: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Holiday Inn Twin Falls, an IHG Hotel, 1586 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. Bearing Class presented by JTEKT and Industrial Electric Motor Services. 208-734-6558. go.evvnt.com/1488147-0

Computer Building @ Twin Falls Public Library: 4:30-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn to build computers at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1522669-0

Thursday, Feb. 2

All Industry Hiring Event: 4-6 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Find a new career today! Connect with local employers! 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/1515355-0

Stop Lava Ridge Community Meeting: 7-8 p.m., Precision Aviation, Jerome. This workshop will provide an update on the Stop Lava Ridge wind project. An expert will be guiding attendees in how to best respond to the draft environmental statement. 208 280-1081. go.evvnt.com/1530851-0

Saturday, Feb. 4

National Quilts of Valor Sewing Day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 447 Seastrom St., 447 Seastrom St., Twin Falls. National Sew Day Quilts of Valor Join us on Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Legion Hall 447 Seastrom Street, Twin Falls. Call Naomi Ames at 208-423-5758.

Northside Wranglers 4H Club Chili Cook Off & Bake Sale: 2-6 p.m., Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St., Jerome. 4H Club Fund Raiser- Bring Family, friends and enjoy some of Jerome's finest Chili and bake sale. 208-539-5804.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Cassia County 4-H Shooting Sports Informational Evening: 6-7:30 p.m., UI Extension, Cassia County, 1459 Overland Ave., Burley. We are excited to offer several 4-H Shooting Sports disciplines. They include hunting, archery, rifle, shotgun and pistol. Come learn about these 4-H projects and meet the certified volunteers. 208-878-9461.

Genealogy Workshop: Identifying Family History Photographs: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn to discover your family history through photographs. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1522673-0

Elemental Art Exhibition: 7 p.m.-5 p.m., Herrett Center, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. “Elemental” consists of four visual artists, each exploring their own perspective of what the theme means to them. 208-733-9554. go.evvnt.com/1501610-0

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Computer Building @ Twin Falls Public Library: 4:30-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn to build computers at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1522670-0

Adulting 101 for Teens: College Admission & Higher Education @ the Twin Falls Public Library: 7-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Teens learn important life skills at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1526057-0