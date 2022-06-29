Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Wednesday, Jun 29

Naturebrary from the Twin Falls Public Library @ City Park: 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Bring your pre-k child to learn about nature! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169300-0

Adult Summer Reading: Fly Fishing 101 @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn the basics of Fly Fishing from Casting for Recovery! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169532-0

Twin Falls Tonight: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Part of the Downtown Summer Concert Series, Twin Falls Tonight, located in the Downtown Commons every Wednesday night between June 22 and July 27. 208-420-0916. go.evvnt.com/1144879-0

Thursday, Jun 30

Elementary Summer Reading: Sports Camp With Twin Falls Public Library: 10-11 a.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Kids can try out our obstacle course at City Park! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169537-0

Empowering Small Business Workshop—Mini-Cassia County Area: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley. Empowering Small Business Workshop—Mini-Cassia County Area. 208-732-6450. Free. go.evvnt.com/1182717-0

Adult Summer Reading: Idaho Wildlife Presentation @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn about Idaho Wildlife from Fish & Game. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169540-0

Friday, July 1

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150225-0

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs @ Koto: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us at Koto Friday, July 1st for live music by Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs! 208-933-2570.

Sunday, July 3

Hagerman Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1071 E. 2900 S., 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Hagerman Valley Farmers Market sponsored by Hagerman Valley Foundation. 208-536-0094. go.evvnt.com/1174215-0

Greg & Glenda Bostock Sagebrush Days Concert: 6-8 p.m., McClusky Park, Buhl. Join Greg and Glenda Bostock, along with The Last Generation Band, for this free concert. The night will include original songs as well as popular tunes from the 70’s with rewritten inspiring lyrics! go.evvnt.com/1210355-0

Tuesday, July 5

The Deltaz: 8-10 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. The Deltaz are back at Koto! Join us at 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 5th for amazing Americana music from the hills of California. 208-933-2570.

Wednesday, July 6

Twin Falls Tonight July 6, 2022: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Part of the Downtown Summer Concert Series, Twin Falls Tonight, located in the Downtown Commons every Wednesday night between June 22 and July 27. 208-420-0916. go.evvnt.com/1144915-0

