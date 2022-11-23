Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Friday, Nov. 25

31st Annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky: The 31st Annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky festivities will be held from 5:30-8 p.m., Friday November 25th at Kimberly Nurseries located at 2862 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls. 208-825-1641. go.evvnt.com/1416514-0

Christmas in the Garden: 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Orton Botanical Garden, llc, 867 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls. Enjoy a stroll through the garden and view all the beautiful holiday lights. 208-861-5816. go.evvnt.com/1407889-0

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150246-0

Royal Bliss w/ Citizen Soldier & Artificial Aliens—Black Friday Show: 7-11 p.m., 360’s Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 the day of. This is an ALL-AGES show, with alcohol available for purchase for those 21 and older with valid ID. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. bandsintown.com/t/103818985

Saturday, Nov. 26

Saturday Movie Matinee @ Twin Falls Public Library: 3-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. See a movie every Saturday at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/1406936-0

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Dan Ellison: Joker and Jester Comedy Tour: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Joe’s River Bar, 1175-1183 J St., Heyburn. Dan Ellison and Jake Daniels perform live stand-up comedy. The hilarious duo from the Jokers and Jester Comedy Tour-The Movie- seen on Amazon Prime just finished recording their 2nd special- The Next Special. That special will be released in 2023. bandsintown.com/e/103905998