Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Jun 15

Naturebrary from the Twin Falls Public Library @ City Park: 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Bring your pre-k child to learn about nature! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169296-0

Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Play board games at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169408-0

Thursday, Jun 16

Empowering Small Business Workshop—Gooding County Area: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Gooding High School, 1050 Seventh Ave. W., Gooding. Empowering Small Business Workshop—Gooding County Area. 208-732-6450. Free. go.evvnt.com/1182691-0

Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Play D&D @ Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169416-0

Friday, Jun 17

Strollerbrary from the Twin Falls Public Library: 10-11 a.m., Frontier Park, Twin Falls. Join our caregiver-and-me walking group! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169249-0

Computer Basics Class @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn computer basics at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169437-0

JJQ will perform at The Sandwich Company in Twin Falls on Friday, June 17th: 6-8 p.m., The Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. JJQ will perform acoustically at The Sandwich Company. They play a variety of musical genres including: Irish jigs and reels, Pop, and Country. 208-320-8097.

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150223-0

Ben Everson Music: Ben Everson in Concert: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 315 Shoup Ave. W., Twin Falls. Ben will be in concert along with his family. Christian singer-songwriter including a cappella. bandsintown.com/e/103519910

Mamma’s Marmalade: 7-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. A Western MA based string band that plays across genres incorporating bluegrass, funk, blues, and folk into unique covers and original tunes. bandsintown.com/e/103490809

Saturday, Jun 18

Saturday Market (food, crafts, yard sales, businesses, art): 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Burley Sr. Center, 2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Come sign up to sell your crafts, food, business items, art, yard sale items, etc and/or buy from others! FREE to browse. 12 x 12 spaces for rent: $10 outside, $25 inside. Call 208-878-8646 for info. go.evvnt.com/1177579-0

Flag Day Celebration: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Flag retirement ceremony, lunch by donation, and silent auction to benefit the Northside Military Museum.

Community Engagement and Career Event: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 400 Shoshone St. E., 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Come meet and connect with local first responders, service providers and government agencies. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/1158772-0

Crafter-Day: Create Your Own Telescopes: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Create your telescope and star dial at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169432-0

Saturday Movie Matinee @ Twin Falls Public Library: 3-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Check out a free movie at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169648-0

Darci Carlson: 7-11 p.m., Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St., Hagerman. Join us for an evening of Outlaw Country with Seattle’s Outlaw Country Diva Darci Carlson! bandsintown.com/e/103198616

SpudMother Live @ Koto: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come to Koto June 18th for live music from SpudMother! 208-933-2570.

Sunday, Jun 19

Hagerman Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1071 E. 2900 S., 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Hagerman Valley Farmers Market sponsored by Hagerman Valley Foundation. 208-536-0094. go.evvnt.com/1174213-0

Tuesday, Jun 21

Teen Summer Reading: Wilderness Safety & Survival @ Twin Falls Public Library: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Teens learn safety and wilderness survival techniques at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169457-0

Idaho Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Public Meeting: 12-2 p.m., College of Southern Idaho, Human Services Building #150, North College Road, Twin Falls. Help determine the future of electric vehicle charging stations in Idaho by attending the public meeting at the College of Southern Idaho Human Resources Building 208-791-3328. go.evvnt.com/1182535-0

