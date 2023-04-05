





Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, April 5

Morningside Elementary: 3:05—4:05 p.m., Morningside Elementary, 701 Morningside Drive, Twin Falls. There’s no better way to get a jump on spring than with our creative and fun Young Rembrandts cartoon classes. We kick off the month in a silly way, with some HOPPY friends, our funny frogs will have your kids laughing and hopping all the way home. Then we’re patient while we draw up some waiting dogs and baby animals wrapping up with our kite sequence lesson. Next, we’ll draw vintage telephones that will make the kiddos chuckle. Our cat expressions will have any cat lover laughing and I scream, you scream we all scream for ice cream characters. YR Cartooning classes are tons of fun! Schedule: 3:05 p.m. to 4:05 p.m., every Wednesday, April 5 to May 17. 208-991-7396. Tickets $91. tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Ftwin-falls-id%2Farts-and-crafts%2Fcamp%2Fmorningside-elementary-2023-91089873?cmp=39-34-464039.

Intro to Computer Networking & Internet @ Twin Falls Public Library: 4:30-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn about Computer networking @ the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-431-0383. go.evvnt.com/1638911-0

Thursday, April 6

All-Industry Hiring Event: 4-6 p.m., 1631 Grandview Drive N., 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of labor will be holding a hiring event on April 6 for all-industries including: Administrative, construction, manufacturing, food processing and more. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/1641330-0

Friday, April 7

After Hours Mocktails @ Twin Falls Public Library (with special guests from Redhawk Gastropub): 6:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Try some zero-proof mocktails at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-431-0383. go.evvnt.com/1633381-0

Good Friday Service: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Good Friday Service at Magic Valley Bible Church. 208-733-5248. go.evvnt.com/1628583-0

Comedy Night w/ Nate Ford: 8-9:30 p.m., Big Papa’s Grill & Live Music, 213 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. Boise Comic Nate Ford in Twin Falls, Idaho. 208-312-5482. Tickets $15. go.evvnt.com/1613451-0

Bree Jones: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Big Papa’s Grill & Live Music, 213 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/t/104169159

Saturday, April 8

Canyon Rim parkrun: 9-11 a.m., Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. A free, fun, and friendly weekly community 5k . Walk, jog, run, volunteer– it’s up to you! At 9 a.m. every Saturday (Oct to April) and 8 a.m. (May to Sept). Meet at 8:50 outside the TF Visitor Center. go.evvnt.com/1569980-0

Annual Easter Egg Hunt: 9:30-11 a.m., Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. Easter Egg Hunt for Special Needs Children. 208-731-6521. go.evvnt.com/1640955-0

Saturday Movie Matinee @ Twin Falls Public Library: 3-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Catch a free movie at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1633170-0

John Nilsen in Concert: 3-4 p.m., United Methodist Church, 270 Salmon St. E., Hagerman. John Nilsen (pianist and songwriter from the Pacific Northwest) in concert. 208-329-0254.

Korby Lenker: 7-11 p.m., The Lamphouse Theatre, 223 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. Korby returns to his hometown of Twin Falls Idaho to play songs and screen Morse Code. He’ll play a 45 minute set, screen the Morse Code pilot, and host a short Q & A afterward. bandsintown.com/t/104294199

Tuesday, April 11

Open Mic Poetry Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 7-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us at the Twin Falls Public Library for a night of poetry! 208-431-0383. go.evvnt.com/1633422-0

Wednesday, April 12

Intro to Computer Network Routers & Connections @ Twin Falls Public Library: 4:30-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn about Computer networking @ the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-431-0383. go.evvnt.com/1638913-0