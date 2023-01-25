Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Morningside Elementary: 3:05 p.m.-4:05 p.m., Morningside Elementary, 701 Morningside Drive., Twin Falls. ***NO CLASS on 3/15 and 3/22. Young Rembrandts teaches drawing, the fundamental skill of visual arts to children ages 6 to 12. We intentionally offer child-friendly and relevant subject matter to spark children’s interest and increase knowledge retention. Our classes are fun, engaging and affordable. They offer children a safe, comfortable place to talk about art, learn drawing skills and have fun while surrounded by creativity and encouragement. Schedule: 3:05-4:05 p.m., every Wednesday, Jan. 25 through March 29. 208-991-7396. Tickets $104.

Limited Edition Book Club: You Are What You Eat: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join our three-part book discussion series at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1506337-0

Friday, Jan. 27

Comedy Night w/ Luke Severeid: 8-9:30 p.m., Big Papa’s, 213 Fifth Avenue S, Twin Falls. Seattle Comic Luke Severeid in Twin Falls. 8 p.m., Friday January 27. 208-312-5482. Tickets $15. go.evvnt.com/1477362-0

Saturday, Jan. 28

Snowshoeing 101 @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn the basics of snowshoeing with City of Rocks Park Rangers! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1506310-0

Dina Paucar: 7-11 p.m., América Legión, 203 Third Ave. W., Gooding. bandsintown.com/t/1027184350

Jeff Crosby Band at KOTO Brewing: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. “Intelligent lyrics abound and with great music throughout this compelling piece of work.”—Michael Farley bandsintown.com/t/104013118

Lamphouse Nights with Omar: 8:30-11 p.m., The Lamphouse Theatre, 223 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. Live Entertainment at The Lamphouse Theatre. 208-420-6743. Tickets $15. go.evvnt.com/1517407-0

Monday, Jan. 30

Knitting/Crochet Basics & A Good Yarn Club: 5-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn to Knit/Crochet at the Twin Falls Public Library and meet fellow yarn crafters! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1506366-0

Wednesday, Feb. 1

2023-2024 Xavier Charter School Open Enrollment: 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Xavier Charter School, 1218 N. College Road W., Twin Falls. Open Enrollment for Xavier Charter School’s 2023-24 school year is Feb. 1 through March 31! 208-734-3947. go.evvnt.com/1515672-0

Bearing Class with Industrial Electric Motor Services: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Holiday Inn Twin Falls, an IHG Hotel, 1586 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. Bearing Class presented by JTEKT and Industrial Electric Motor Services. 208-734-6558. go.evvnt.com/1488147-0

Computer Building @ Twin Falls Public Library: 4:30-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn to build computers at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1522669-0