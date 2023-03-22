Wednesday, March 22

Limited Edition Book Club: You Are What You Eat at the Twin Falls Public Library: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join Book Club at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/ 1589012-0

Thursday, March 23

Convention of States Town Hall Meetting: 6:30-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 447 Seastrom St., Twin Falls. Town Hall forum to answer questions regarding the Convention of States. 208-731-1991.

Friday, March 24

Convention of States Town Hall Meetting: 8-10 a.m., American Legion, 447 Seastrom St., Twin Falls. Town Hall forum to answer questions regarding the Convention of States. 208-731-1991.

JJQ will perform at The Sandwich Company on Friday, March 24 from 6 to 8 pm.: 6-8 p.m., The Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Jon, Jenni, and Quin will perform acoustic music including: Irish, country, pop, and Americana. 208-320-8097.

Saturday, March 25

Canyon Rim parkrun: 9-11 a.m., Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. A free, fun, and friendly weekly community 5k . Walk, jog, run, volunteer– it’s up to you! Every 9 a.m. every Saturday (Oct to April) and 8 a.m. (May to Sept). Meet @ 8:50 outside the TF Visitor Center. go.evvnt.com/1569978-0

Volunteer Training at Stricker Ranch: 2-3 p.m., Rock Creek Station & Stricker Homesite, 3715 E. 3200 N., Hansen. Learn more about volunteering at Stricker Ranch. 208-423-4000. go.evvnt.com/1622791-0

Saturday Movie Matinee @ Twin Falls Public Library: 3-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Catch a free movie at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1589023-0

Tuesday, March 28

Idaho Victory Garden Course: 1-4 p.m., University of Idaho Extension — Twin Falls County, 630 Addison Ave. W., suite 1600, Twin Falls. Want to learn how to garden in the space you have available? Come learn the basics of producing your own fruits and vegetables in this six-week course. 208-734-9590. go.evvnt.com/1539871-0

Child Sleep Series @ Twin Falls Public Library: Toddler Sleep: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Caregivers—learn how to help your child sleep at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1588989-0