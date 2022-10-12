Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Intro to 3D Printing & Design: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn 3D Printing & Design at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1363687-0

Kiwanis Octoberfeast: 5-7 p.m., Turf Club Parking Lot, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Twin Falls Kiwanis Club Octoberfeast annual dinner at the Turf Club parking lot. Drive through and pick up dinner. $10.00 per ticket.

Open Mic Poetry Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come to Open Mic Poetry Night at the Library!. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1357983-0

Thursday, Oct. 13

Teen Minecraft Club @ Twin Falls Public Library: 4:30-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Play Minecraft @ TFPL! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1363629-0

Friday, Oct. 14

Primary Therapy Source’s 3rd Annual Trick or Treat Drive Thru: 5-7 p.m., 285 Canyon Crest Drive, 285 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls. Join us on this spooooktacular evening, from 5-7 p.m., Friday October 14th. We will be handing out all kinds of goodies! Please enter on Canyon Crest Drive off of Poleline Rd. 208-734-7333. go.evvnt.com/1368159-0

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150240-0

Saturday, Oct. 15

Those Two Chicks Fall Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. This will be an absolutely fabulous day to get out and have some family fun! There are amazing local artisans, vendors, and crafters, Fabulous food & coffee trucks. Free Admission. Plenty of parking. go.evvnt.com/1362099-0

Interactive Movie Matinee: 3-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us at the Library for an Interactive movie experience! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1357989-0

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Play Board Games at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1358256-0