Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Board Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Board Game Night at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1497363-0

Friday, Jan. 20

Computer Basics Class @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Visit the Twin Falls Public Library to learn Computer Basics! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1506246-0

Author event at Dap Books: Author, investigative and international affairs/war journalist, Hollie S. McKay will be signing and reading her new book “Only Cry for the Living” as well as have a Q&A. There will be wine and snacks for those in attendance. Event starts at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Saturday Crafter-Day @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Create a beautiful craft at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1506275-0

Heath Harmison: The Relationship Show: 7-11 p.m., Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. Being a superhero was always an ultimate dream of Heath’s..but due to his lack of athleticism, money, and tragic back story, he decided that bringing laughter to the world would be the next best thing. His PG-13 style of comedy kills in clubs, colleges, cruise ships, and festivals including the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. bandsintown.com/e/103849085

Wes Urbaniak Music: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Life-long Montana singer-songwriter, Wes Urbaniak, Wes finds deep joy in questioning, exploring and writing about philosophical views and life experiences. This shines through in his original lyrics in all his songs. bandsintown.com/e/103991855

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Sawtooth Elementary: 3:05 p.m.-4:05 p.m., Sawtooth Elementary, 1771 Stadium Blvd., Twin Falls. Young Rembrandts teaches drawing, the fundamental skill of visual arts to children aged 6 to 12. We intentionally offer child-friendly and relevant subject matter to spark children’s interest and increase knowledge retention. Our classes are fun, engaging and affordable. They offer children a safe, comfortable place to talk about art, learn drawing skills and have fun while surrounded by creativity and encouragement. Schedule: 3:05 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.Jan. 24 through March 14, every Tuesday. 208-991-7396. Tickets $104. tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active. com%2Ftwin-falls-id%2Fdrawing-and- drafting%2Fclasses%2Fsawtooth- elementary-2023?cmp=39-34-464039

Adulting 101 for Teens: Cooking Basic Breakfasts & Lunches @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Teens can learn important life skills at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1497376-0

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Limited Edition Book Club: You Are What You Eat: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join our three-part book discussion series at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1506337-0