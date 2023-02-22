





Wednesday, Feb. 22

Limited Edition Book Club: You Are What You Eat: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join our three-part book discussion series at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1522723-0

Friday, Feb. 24

Murder Mystery Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Sign up for Murder Mystery Night at the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1555584-0

The Silos: Walter Salas-Humara at Koto Brewing, Twin Falls ID: 7-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/104013097

Dave Nudo Band @ The Sidetrack: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Sidetrack, 102 N. Main St., Gooding. The DNB rolls into town for our first show ever at The Sidetrack. Award winning performer and recording artist Dave Nudo and his stellar band deliver a high energy show guaranteed to have you clapping your hands, moving your feet, and singing along! bandsintown.com/e/103991665

Saturday, Feb. 25

Canyon Rim parkrun: 9-11 a.m., Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. A free, fun, and friendly weekly community 5k . Walk, jog, run, volunteer– it’s up to you! At 9 a.m., every Saturday. (Oct to April) and 8 a.m. (May to Sept). Meet at 8:50 a.m. outside the TF Visitor Center. go.evvnt.com/1569974-0

Gardening Tips & Q&A with the Master Gardeners at the Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get gardening advice from experts at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/ 1526036-0

Parade Of Bad Guys: 7-11 p.m., Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St., Hagerman. Parade of Bad Guys is a mix of rock ‘n’ roll and alt-country. Often compared to bands like Drive-By Truckers and Lucero, Parade of Bad Guys’ songs range from acoustic sing-alongs to loud and rowdy rock. bandsintown.com/e/104009362

Dave Nudo Band at DK Log Tavern: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., DK Log Tavern, 401 Fourth Ave. W., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/103991668

Monday, Feb. 27

Knitting/Crochet Basics & A Good Yarn Club: 5-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn to Knit/Crochet at the Twin Falls Public Library and meet fellow yarn crafters! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1522753-0

Short Story Night w/ the Magic Valley Writers Group at the Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us at the Twin Falls Public Library for a night of short story readings! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1526016-0

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Idaho Victory Garden Course: 1-4 p.m., University of Idaho Extension — Twin Falls County, 630 Addison Ave. W., suite 1600. Want to learn how to garden in the space you have available? Come learn the basics of producing your own fruits and vegetables in this six-week course. 208-734-9590. go.evvnt.com/1539867-0

Adulting 101 for Teens: Cooking Delicious Dinners & Desserts at the Twin Falls Public Library: 6-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Teens—learn important life skills at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1526080-0

Wednesday, Mar. 1

3D Printing Basics: 4-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn the basics of 3D Printing at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1571259-0