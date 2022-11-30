Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Wednesday, Nov. 30

Dan Ellison: Joker and Jester Comedy Tour: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Joe’s River Bar, 1175-1183 J St., Heyburn. Dan Ellison and Jake Daniels perform live stand-up comedy. The hilarious duo from the Jokers and Jester Comedy Tour-The Movie- seen on Amazon Prime just finished recording their 2nd special- The Next Special -That special will be released in 2023. bandsintown.com/e/103905998

Thursday, Dec. 1

All Industry Hiring Event: 4-6 p.m., 1631 Grandview Drive N., 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Labor will be holding an All Industry Hiring Event on Dec. 1st from 4-6pm at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. 208-735-2500. https://go.evvnt.com/1424710-0

Friday, Dec. 2

Grandy’s Christmas Craft Show: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Snake River Sprinklers, 20386 U.S. 30, Buhl. Grandy’s CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW is a unique home & holiday shopping event featuring 50+ talented artisans. 208-543-8619. go.evvnt.com/1429832-0

First Friday Gallery Opening featuring Tom Prater: 5:30-8 p.m., Jensen Ringmakers, 109 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Gallery Opening featuring Tom Prater. 208-734-8091. go.evvnt.com/1446289-0

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150247-0

Liberty Quartet: 7-11 p.m., Kimberly Church of the Nazarene, 3550 E. 3750 N., Kimberly. bandsintown.com/e/103197792

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Koto Brewing C0.: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Tylor & the Train Robbers return to Koto Brewing Co in Twin Falls! Show starts at 9 p.m. bandsintown.com/e/103923513

Saturday, Dec. 3

Grandy’s Christmas Craft Show: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Snake River Sprinklers, 20386 U.S. 30, Buhl. Grandy’s CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW is a unique home & holiday shopping event featuring 50+ talented artisans. 208-543-8619. go.evvnt.com/1430034-0

KBOA St. Nicholas Festival: 5-7 p.m., Kimberly. 16th Annual Kimberly Business Owners Association St Nicholas Festival. 208-751-0052. go.evvnt.com/1437935-0

Magic Valley Chorale Christmas Concert, “The Sound of Christmas”: 7:30 p.m., CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Music will include selections from Handel’s Messiah, John Rutter’s Gloria, familiar Christmas carols and contemporary music. Tickets are available at the Fine Arts Building box office, Kurt’s Hallmark, Sav-Mor Drug and Deseret Books. $10 for adults, $8 for students and $5 for children.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Liberty Quartet: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/103278452