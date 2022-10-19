Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Oct 19

Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Play Board Games at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1358256-0

Thursday, Oct 20

Alex Newman, National Journalist & Speaker: “The Great Reset”: 7-8:30 p.m., College of Southern Idaho, (CSI Taylor Building Room 276)315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. National Journalist and Speaker Alex Newman will be in Twin Falls to discuss the topic of the Great Reset. Tickets $5.

Friday, Oct 21

Computer Basics @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn Computer Basics at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1363674-0

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150241-0

Dave Nudo Band at Koto Brewing Co.: 9 p.m.- Oct. 22, 1 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Join award-winning Dave Nudo and his stellar band for an evening of their energetic Northen Country Rock! bandsintown.com/e/103794644

Saturday, Oct 22

Levi Blom: Harvest Party: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Magic Valley Compost, 51 N. 300 Road W., Jerome. Levi Blom is an emerging Country Music Singer/Songwriter bandsintown.com/e/103643667

Dave Nudo Band at Big Papa’s: 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Big Papa’s, 213 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. Join award-winning Dave Nudo and his stellar band for an evening of their energetic Northern Country Rock! bandsintown.com/e/103794665

Tuesday, Oct 25

Sink Or Swim: Salmon in the River of Life: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn about Sockeye Salmon at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1358280-0

Wednesday, Oct 26

Limited Edition Book Club: Stories of World War II (Maus): 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join Limited Edition Book Club at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1363636-0