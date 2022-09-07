Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Morningside Elementary: 3:05 p.m.- 4:05 p.m., Morningside Elementary, 701 Morningside Drive., Twin Falls. Experience the colorful magic of fall in the Young Rembrandts. Held Sept. 7 to Oct. 26, from 3:05—4:05 p.m., every Wednesday. 208-991-7396. Tickets $104. tantracking.com/click.track

Thursday, Sept. 8

Prairie Falcon Audubon September Program: 7-8:30 p.m., College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave., Shields Building, Room 201, Twin Falls. The Prairie Falcon Audubon Society is Southcentral Idaho’s chapter of the National Audubon Society, based in Twin Falls. For more information, visit prairiefalconaudubon.com.

Daddy Long Legs the musical: 7:30-9:30 p.m., 300 N. College Road W., Magic Valley Little Theatre will be presenting the musical love story “Daddy Long Legs”, based on the book by the same name, performed at Canyon Ridge High auditorium. Tickets $12. go.evvnt.com/1269191-0

Friday, Sept. 9

Stuff the Bus: 3-7 p.m., 1803 Parkview Drive, 1803 Parkview Drive, Twin Falls. Collecting New Twin Size sheets, blankets and pillows for Sleep in Heavenly Peace annual build. 208-404-4406.

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150235-0

Aaron Golay @ The Yard/2nd South Market: 7-10 p.m., Second S. Market, 210 Second Ave. S., Twin Falls. Join us for Aaron Golay at 2nd South Market’s The Yard. go.evvnt.com/1294263-0

Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters at the Copper Alibi: 7-11 p.m., Copper Alibi Sports Bar, 677 Filer Ave. Suite C, Twin Falls. Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters have hit the ground running! Bringing country music to stages of all sizes all over Idaho and the greater northwest since 2018. bandsintown.com/e/103690270

Heath Harmison: True Crime Comedy Show: 7-11 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, Twin Falls. Being a superhero was always an ultimate dream of Heath’s..but due to his lack of athleticism, money, and tragic back story, he decided that bringing laughter to the world would be the next best thing. bandsintown.com/e/103617240

Daddy Long Legs the musical: 7:30-9:30 p.m., 300 N. College Road W., Magic Valley Little Theatre will be presenting the musical love story “Daddy Long Legs”, based on the book by the same name, performed at Canyon Ridge High auditorium. Tickets $12. go.evvnt.com/1269191-0

Saturday, Sept. 10

Daddy Long Legs the musical: 2-4 p.m., 300 N. College Road W., Magic Valley Little Theatre will be presenting the musical love story “Daddy Long Legs”, based on the book by the same name, performed at Canyon Ridge High auditorium. Tickets $12. go.evvnt.com/1269191-0

American Legion Post 7 CASINO NIGHT: 6-9 p.m., casino night, 447 Seastrom St., Twin Falls. We are doing a fundraiser for Veterans and their spouses. The goal is to bring veterans and community members together for a fun evening of food, gaming, and raffles. Tickets on sale now. 208-599-1850. Tickets $25.

Liberty Quartet: 6-10 p.m., Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St., N., Twin Falls. Stronger Together Tour Liberty Quartet was founded in October of 1995 out of a local church in Boise, Idaho. bandsintown.com/e/103527316

Daddy Long Legs the musical: 7:30-9:30 p.m., 300 N. College Road W., Twin Falls. Magic Valley Little Theatre will be presenting the musical love story “Daddy Long Legs”, based on the book by the same name, performed at Canyon Ridge High Auditorium. Tickets $12. https://go.evvnt.com/1269206-0

Tuesday, Sep 13

Sawtooth Elementary: 3:05 p.m.-4:05 p.m., Sawtooth Elementary, 1771 Stadium Blvd., Twin Falls. Experience the colorful magic of fall in the Young Rembrandts. Held Sept. 13 to Nov. 1, from 3:05 -4:05 p.m., every Tuesday. 208-991-7396. Tickets $104. tantracking.com/click.track

Wednesday, Sep 14

Jonathan Foster Music: Jonathan Foster at TF Brickhouse: 6-10 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. On tour, Folk-Americana songwriter Jonathan Foster performs solo-acoustic at TF Brickhouse. bandsintown.com/e/103348204