Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, May 18

Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of board game fun at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1125799-0

Friday, May 20

Computer Basics Class @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.—12 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn how to use a computer at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1125803-0

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. This event is open to the public. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150218-0

The Tens: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Bring your dancing shoes and join us at 9 p.m., May 20 for live music and fun! RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED! 208-933-2570.

Saturday, May 21

Beekeeping & Pollinator Basics: 11 a.m.—12 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn Beekeeping & Pollinator Basics & Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1125806-0

Jeneen Terrana: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. Jeneen is a true songstress, and a powerful performer with both fire and soul in her voice.

Tuesday, May 24

May Marathon Challenge: Evening Walk on the Snake River Canyon: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Join us for an evening walk on the Canyon Rim. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1125812-0

Wednesday, May 25

Limited Edition Book Club: Off the Beaten Path (Where the Crawdads Sing): 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join our discussion of “Where the Crawdads Sing” at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1125816-0

