





Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, April 12

Jerome School District Kindergarten Registration: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Jerome School District, 125 Fourth Ave. W., Jerome. Get your 5-year-old registered for kindergarten in Jerome School District. 208-324-2392. go.evvnt.com/1663042-0

Intro to Computer Network Routers & Connections @ Twin Falls Public Library: 4:30-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn about Computer networking @ the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-431-0383. go.evvnt.com/1638913-0

Friday, April 14

Minidoka County School District Child Find: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Minidoka County School District #331, 310 10th St., Rupert. Minidoka County School District Child Find. 208-436-6059.

Tablescaping Contest: 3:30-6 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls. Come help judge the best decorated table and support women’s education!

Eli Howard and the Greater Good: 5-9 p.m., Gordy’s Birthday Pre-Party 215 Fair Avenue Filer Idaho, Filer. bandsintown.com/t/104316922

Tennessee Jet: Gordy’s 6th Annual Birthday Bash: 5-9 p.m., Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. Musician, writer, de-construction-ist. bandsintown.com/t/104258010

GENTRI: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. GENTRI, which is short for “The Gentlemen Trio” is comprised of three dynamic tenors: Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever. Pioneering a signature sound they call “Cinematic Pop,” the music of GENTRI is transfused with lush, epic orchestrations and rich, dynamic three-part harmonies. bandsintown.com/t/104158638

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Koto Brewing Co.: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/104130030

Saturday, April 15

Canyon Rim parkrun: 9-11 a.m., Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. A free, fun, and friendly weekly community 5k . Walk, jog, run, volunteer– it’s up to you! Every Saturday at 9:00am (Oct to April) & 8:00am (May to Sept). Meet @ 8:50 outside the TF Visitor Center. go.evvnt.com/1569981-0

Saturday Movie Matinee @ Twin Falls Public Library: 3-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Catch a free movie at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1633172-0

Rupert Elks Lodge #2106 All You Can Eat Crab Feed: 6-9 p.m., 85 S. 200 W., 85 S. 200 W., Rupert. Rupert Elks Lodge #2106 All You Can Eat Crab Feed, Saturday, April 15th at 6pm. Tickets are $50, only 300 will be sold. Call 208-436-6852 for more information. 208-436-6852. Tickets $50. go.evvnt.com/1623734-0

Sunday, April 16

He Sent His Son- A Community Easter Concert (Free Admission): 7-8 p.m., King Fine Arts Center, 2100 Parke Ave., Burley. This non-denominational Community Easter Concert is FREE for all ages. There will be beautiful music performed by our community choir/orchestra and other talented singers.

Tuesday, April 18

Badasses & Disasters of Early Idaho—Presented by Gary Eller at the Twin Falls Public Library: 7-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Hear the songs & stories of the most notorious people and events of early Idaho at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-431-0383. go.evvnt.com/1642451-0

Wednesday, April 19

Game Night: Trivia Games (at Twin Falls Public Library): 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join our monthly Game Night @ TFPL. 208-431-0383. go.evvnt.com/1639020-0