Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, May 11

Graphic Novel Book Club: Stories Retold (Beowulf): 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Discuss Graphic Novels adaptations of stories and myths!. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1125789-0

Friday, May 13

Genetic Genealogy: DNA & You (@ Twin Falls Public Library): 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Attend a monthly Genealogy Workshop at the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1125793-0

Koto Comedy Night Presents Todd Royce: Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for Koto's Comedy Night Presenting Todd Royce - at 9 p.m., Friday, May 13th & Saturday, May 14th! 208-933-2570.

Saturday, May 14

Koto Comedy Night Presents Todd Royce: Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for Koto's Comedy Night Presenting Todd Royce - at 9 p.m., Friday, May 13th & Saturday, May 14th! 208-933-2570.

Monday, May 16

A Good Yarn Club @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn the basics of knitting & crochet, or just gather with fellow yarn crafters! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1125796-0

Tuesday, May 17

Avery Soloaga: 8-10 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us at 8 p.m., May 17, for music by Avery Soloaga. RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED! 208-933-2570.

Wednesday, May 18

Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of board game fun at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1125799-0

Friday, May 20

Computer Basics Class @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn how to use a computer @ Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1125803-0

The Tens: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Bring your dancing shoes and join us at 9 p.m., May 20, for live music and fun! RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED! 208-933-2570.

Saturday, May 21

Beekeeping & Pollinator Basics: 11 a.m. to noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn Beekeeping & Pollinator Basics at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1125806-0

Jeneen Terrana: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. Jeneen is a true songstress, and a powerful performer with both fire and soul in her voice.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0