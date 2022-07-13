Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Wednesday, July 13

Wednesday, July 13

Fly Fishing 101 @ Twin Falls Public Library (With Casting For Recovery): 5:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn about fly fishing and practice casting at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1235675-0

Twin Falls Tonight: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Part of the Downtown Summer Concert Series, Twin Falls Tonight, located in the Downtown Commons every Wednesday night between June 22 and July 27. 208-420-0916. go.evvnt.com/1144921-0

Friday, July 15

Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Learn about Wreaths Across America, a national initiative honoring our deceased veterans, through visual displays, a small theater for video presentations, and interactive computers. 208-308-1810. go.evvnt.com/1193489-0

Computer Basics Class at Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn a skill at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1235677-0

Royal Bliss: 5-9 p.m., Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. Snake River Bros proudly present Adelitas Way & Royal Bliss w/ Late Night Savior & Special Reserve at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. This is an all-ages, family-friendly, outdoor event. Alcohol will be available for sale for those 21 and up with valid identification, and food is also available. In addition to the $25 concert ticket, which allows you to spend the entire day at the event, we also have a full weekend pass for $40, a full weekend pass with a tent spot for $50, and a full weekend pass with an RV spot for $75. Gates open at 5 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. There is ample room to social distance. Masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitizer will be available at multiple stations throughout. bandsintown.com/t/103246363

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150227-0

Campfire Stories @ Twin Falls Public Library: 7:30-10 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Hear some stories around the fire at Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1235679-0

Dave Nudo Band @ Koto: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Dave Nudo Band will be playing live at Koto. The music starts at 9 p.m. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, July 16

5th Annual Christmas in July Shopping Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 215 Eastland Drive, 215 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Christmas in July Shopping Day. 208-731-6467. go.evvnt.com/1195544-0

Crafter-Day @ Twin Falls Public Library: Decorative Lanterns: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Make a craft at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1235685-0

Eli Howard and the Greater Good: Private Event: 6-10 p.m., Private Event, Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/103482520

Colt Ford: 7-11 p.m., Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. Colt Ford consistently blazes his own trail. By doing so, the Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer, and co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment keeps up pace as country’s preeminent independent maverick. bandsintown.com/t/103449963

Austin Martin: Twin Falls County Fairgrounds: 7-11 p.m., Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. This is an all-ages, family-friendly, outdoor event. Alcohol will be available for sale for those 21 and up with valid identification, and food is also available. Gates are at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. bandsintown.com/t/103265934

Overtime: Rally in the Valley w/ Colt Ford: 7-11 p.m., Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. Tickets are $25, and may be bought from srb2022countryshow.eventbrite.com or from any SRB member. This is an all-ages, family-friendly, outdoor event. Alcohol will be available for sale for those 21 and up with valid identification, and food is also available. Gates are at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. bandsintown.com/t/103265639

Kimberly Road live @ Koto: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Get your weekend really rolling by Joining, local band, Kimberly Road at 9 p.m. for some classic rock and country tunes at KOTO! No cover charge Reservations reccomended! 208-933-2570.

Sunday, July 17

Hagerman Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1071 E. 2900 S., 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Hagerman Valley Farmers Market sponsored by Hagerman Valley Foundation. 208-536-0094. go.evvnt.com/1174217-0

Monday, July 18

ALL SPORTS TRAINING & FITNESS: 6 a.m., Gooding Recreation District, 315 14th Ave. E., Gooding. July 18—Aug. 16, every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 208-539-0710. tantracking.com/click.track

A Good Yarn Club/Knitting & Crochet Basics: 5-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Yarn crafting at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1235687-0