Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Gooding Festival of Trees: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., 125 Seventh Ave. W., 125 Seventh Ave. W., Gooding. All proceeds to benefit Gooding Schools! Come check out the Festival of Trees at The Hummingbird House—125 7th Ave W in Gooding! 208-358-2409. go.evvnt.com/1375597-0

Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by for Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1406945-0

Friday, Nov. 18

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner and live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150245-0

Deana Carter: Historic Wilson Theatre—Rupert, ID: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. Deana Carter managed to defy conventional expectations and unexpectedly shot to the top of the country charts upon the release of her 1996 debut: “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” Carter’s success was equally unexpected considering that she didn’t quite fit into the mold of a standard female contemporary country singer. bandsintown.com/t/103699786

Saturday, Nov. 19

Holiday Craft & Gift Fair: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Jerome High School, 104 S. Tiger Drive, Jerome. Holiday Craft and Gift Fair—Saturday, Nov. 19—Jerome High School. 208-961-8425. go.evvnt.com/1418206-0

Saturday Movie Matinee @ Twin Falls Public Library: 3-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. See a movie every Saturday at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1406935-0

Miss Kimberly Scholarship Program: 7-9 p.m., 141 Center St. W., Kimberly, LA Thomas Building. Come enjoy an evening of Talent and Poise! 208-308-3738. Tickets $8. go.evvnt.com/1415556-0

Sunday, Nov. 20

Annual Trap Shoot Fundraiser: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Twin Falls Gun Club, 230 Federation Road, Twin Falls. Annual trap shoot and raffle fundraiser to raise money for community events. 208-731-6521.