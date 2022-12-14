Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Friday, Dec. 16

Grandy’s Christmas Craft Show: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Snake River Sprinklers, 20386 U.S. 30, Buhl. Grandy’s CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW is a unique home & holiday shopping event featuring 50+ talented artisans. 208-543-8619. go.evvnt.com/1430037-0

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150249-0

Saturday, Dec. 17

Grandy’s Christmas Craft Show: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Snake River Sprinklers, 20386 U.S. 30, Buhl. Grandy’s CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW is a unique home & holiday shopping event featuring 50+ talented artisans. 208-543-8619. go.evvnt.com/1430038-0

Wreaths Across America Day: 10-11 a.m., Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery, 2350 4000 N., Filer. Honor and remember our veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day. A brief ceremony will be followed by the placement of wreaths at Filer Cemetery. 208-308-1810.

Wreaths Across America Day: 10-11 a.m., W. End Cemetery, 1574 E. Elm St., Buhl. Honor and remember our veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day. A brief ceremony will be followed by the placement of wreaths at West End and Snake River Canyon National Cemeteries. 208-308-1810.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Longest Night Labyrinth Walk: 5-8 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Longest Night/Blue Christmas Labyrinth Walk. 208-733-1248. go.evvnt.com/1452679-0