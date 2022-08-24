Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Wednesday

Trivia Night @ Koto: 5:30-7 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Trivia is back at Koto! Presented by the Twin Falls Community Foundation and hosted by Koto, get ready to exercise that brain and drink some beer! Call to make a reservation! Reservations are recommended. 208-933-2570. Tickets $5.

Friday

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150233-0

Live Music @ 2nd South Market’s The Yard August 26: 7-10 p.m., Second S. Market, 210 Second Ave. S., Twin Falls. Join us for Shenanigans in The Yard @ 2nd South Market.

Heath Clark Live @ Koto: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come join us Friday for some country tunes and brews! Reservations recommended. Seats will fill up fast. 208-933-2570.

Saturday

Collaborative Event With The Children’s Museum of Magic Valley: Orton Botanical Garden, 867 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls. Back to School Stroll at the garden from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday. 208-861-5816.

Live Music @ 2nd South Market’s The Yard August 27: 7-10 p.m., Second S. Market, 210 Second Ave. S., Twin Falls. Join us for Front Porch Flavor on August 27.

Sunday

Hagerman Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1071 E. 2900 S., 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Hagerman Valley Farmers Market sponsored by Hagerman Valley Foundation. 208-536-0094. go.evvnt.com/1174223-0

Thursday, Sept. 1

Josh Langston: *Acoustic Duo with Austin English: 7-11 p.m., Copper Alibi Sports Bar, 677 Filer Ave. Suite C, Twin Falls. Josh Langston sounds like a hot summer night of whiskey and cigars around the campfire. bandsintown.com/e/103649459

