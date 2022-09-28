Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Thursday, Sept. 29

Multi-Industry Hiring Event: 4-6 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a multi-industry hiring event from 4-6 p.m., Thursday September 29 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/1323288-0

Friday, Sept. 30

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150238-0

Parade Of Bad Guys: 7-11 p.m., Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St., Hagerman. Parade of Bad Guys is a mix of rock ‘n’ roll and alt-country. Often compared to bands like Drive-By Truckers and Lucero, Parade of Bad Guys’ songs range from acoustic sing-alongs to loud and rowdy rock. bandsintown.com/e/103670311

Saturday, Oct. 1

Dave Nudo Band: HOPE Event: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Award winning Dave Nudo and his stellar band will be playing their energetic Northern Country Rock music at this community event—brought to you by the Heyburn Organization Promoting Safety and Awareness. bandsintown.com/e/103794578

FIREWISE Landscaping Workshop: 1-2 p.m., Orton Botanical Garden, llc, 867 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls. Learn how to keep your home safe from wildfire. 208-861-5816. go.evvnt.com/1321953-0

Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters: 2022 Backyard Bronc Bash: 3-7 p.m., Backyard Bronc Bash, 3238 N. 3250 E., Twin Falls. Gates open at 2 p.m., rodeo starts at 3 p.m., and concert starts at 5 p.m. Gates close at midnight. If you don’t purchase online, tickets at gate are $35. Cash only. *Kids 12 & under are free. bandsintown.com/t/103690247

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Made in Idaho: An Introduction to Idaho’s Endemic Plant Species: 7-8 p.m., Orton Botanical Garden, 867 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls. Free admission. 208-861-5816.

Wednesday, Oct 5

2022 All Business Conference: “Building Successful Teams”: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, Fine Arts Building, Twin Falls. Join us for an exciting educational and networking opportunity at the 5th Annual All Business Conference: “Building Successful Teams.” 208-732-6450. Tickets $75. go.evvnt.com/1250187-0

Bryan Bielanski Live @ TF Brickhouse: 6-10 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. Imagine Nirvana and the Beatles had a kid together who became an acoustic rock singer/songwriter: that’s Bryan Bielanski! bandsintown.com/e/103516055