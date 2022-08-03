Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, Aug 3

Class at the Twin Falls Family History Center: 10-11 a.m., 399 Maurice St., 399 Maurice St., Twin Falls. FamilySearch: Tips & Tricks (Beginner). 208-733-9164.

Friday, Aug 5

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150230-0

The Silos: Walter Salas-Humara at Koto Brewing: 7-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/103578280

Koto Presents: Walter Salas: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for the eclectic sound of Walter Salas live at Koto Friday, August 5th. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Aug 6

Magic Valley Iris Society Annual Rhizome Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. This is the place to buy your irises. Rainbow of colors will be for sale from local growers. We offer old favorites and newer introductions at a great Price! 208-734-3613. go.evvnt.com/1204035-0

Sunday, Aug 7

Beer Yoga @ Koto w/ Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Start your Sunday off right with beer & yoga! 208-933-2570. Tickets $10.

Hagerman Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1071 E. 2900 S., 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Hagerman Valley Farmers Market sponsored by Hagerman Valley Foundation. 208-536-0094. go.evvnt.com/1174220-0

Monday, Aug 8

Twin Falls High School Swim Team: 5:15-6:45 p.m., Twin Falls City Pool, 756 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.

MG Bailey plays Anchor Bistro : 7-11 p.m., Anchor Bistro & Sports Bar, 334 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. MG Bailey brings his one man show back to Anchor Bistro. bandsintown.com/e/103585784

Wednesday, Aug 10

MG Bailey plays TF Brickhouse: 6-10 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. MG Bailey brings his one man show to TF Brickhouse! bandsintown.com/e/103195075

Jerry Joseph & Jackmormons @ Koto Brewing Co.: 7-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Joseph is a prolific and accomplished songwriter, writing hits for Widespread Panic and releasing 30 albums in his 30+ year career. bandsintown.com/e/103512721

The Craguns: 7-11 p.m., Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. E., Paul. The Craguns are a dynamic, family group, comprised of husband and wife, Jordan and Elena Cragun, Ray Cragun (Jordan’s Father) and Savannah Cragun (Jordan’s Sister). bandsintown.com/e/103304212

Boot Juice at Copper Alibi!: 8 p.m.- Aug. 11, 12 a.m., Copper Alibi Sports Bar, 677 Filer Ave. Suite C, Twin Falls. A band that refuses to be locked into a single genre, Boot Juice finds a sense of freedom in their ability to float from bluesy rock’n’roll to progressive bluegrass and back. Inspired by the likes of Railroad Earth and soulful harmonies of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Boot Juice curates a sound that is uniquely their own, resulting in a layered and dynamic live performance. bandsintown.com/e/103582455