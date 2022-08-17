Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Thursday

Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Gates open at 7 p.m., rodeo starts at 8 p.m. All tickets are reserved seating. Tickets are non-refundable. Grandstands: Everyone 3 and up must have a ticket, 2 and under free if sitting in a lap.

Reserved Bleachers: 2 and under free if sitting in a lap. Ages 3 and up must have a tickets. Will call is at the ticket booth. Pick up your wristband at the ticket booth prior to your entry into the Rodeo. Tickets are $8-$16. myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-18-2022/tickets

Friday

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150232-0

Lindzey Autumn at Copper Alibi: 7-11 p.m., Copper Alibi Sports Bar, 677 Filer Ave. Suite C, Twin Falls. Guitarist — Vocalist — Lyricist — Performer. bandsintown.com/e/103671796

Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Gates open at 7 p.m., rodeo starts at 8 p.m. All tickets are reserved seating. Tickets are non-refundable. Grandstands: Everyone 3 and up must have a ticket, 2 and under free if sitting in a lap.

Reserved Bleachers: 2 and under free if sitting in a lap. Ages 3 and up must have a tickets. Will call is at the ticket booth. Pick up your wristband at the ticket booth prior to your entry into the Rodeo. Tickets are $8-$16. myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-18-2022/tickets

Koto Presents Kevin Ware: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come Join us for awesome brews and live music by Kevin Ware Friday August 19. Reservations Recommended! 208-933-2570.

Saturday

Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Gates open at 7 p.m., rodeo starts at 8 p.m. All tickets are reserved seating. Tickets are non-refundable. Grandstands: Everyone 3 and up must have a ticket, 2 and under free if sitting in a lap.

Reserved Bleachers: 2 and under free if sitting in a lap. Ages 3 and up must have a tickets. Will call is at the ticket booth. Pick up your wristband at the ticket booth prior to your entry into the Rodeo. Tickets are $8-$16. myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-18-2022/tickets

T-Chronic: 8 p.m.- Aug. 21, 12 a.m., Whiskey Creek Saloon & Grill, 213 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. T-Chronic live at the Whiskey Creek Saloon & Grill. Travis Cronan, better known as T-Chronic, is a musician/emcee based out of San Diego, CA. T-Chronic sends a powerful message of unity and spiritual evolution through his psychedelic style, clever lyricism and abstract sound. bandsintown.com/e/103538966

Koto Comedy with Jason Ramsey: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Koto presents the artist formally known as Dr. Nick, Jason Ramsey for a night laughs and humor. Join us at 9 p.m., Saturday, August 20! THIS EVENT IS 18+. RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED! 208-933-2570.

Sunday

Hagerman Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1071 E. 2900 S., 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Hagerman Valley Farmers Market sponsored by Hagerman Valley Foundation. 208-536-0094. go.evvnt.com/1174222-0