Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Thursday, Dec. 8

Rental & Housing Rights w/ Idaho Legal Aid: 6:30-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Visit the Twin Falls Public Library and know your rights! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1442769-0

Come to Bethlehem concert: 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., 541 Orchard Drive, Twin Falls. Join us for a joyous evening of music and nativities celebrating the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Friday, Dec. 9

Grandy’s Christmas Craft Show: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Snake River Sprinklers, 20386 U.S. 30, Buhl. Grandy’s CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW is a unique home and holiday shopping event featuring 50+ talented artisans. 208-543-8619. go.evvnt.com/1430035-0

Early Literacy Celebration at Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us for a celebration of early literacy. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1440351-0

JJQ performs acoustic music at the Sandwich Company in Twin Falls on Friday December 9: 6-8 p.m., The Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. JJQ will play different genres of music including: Irish, Pop, and Country. 208-320-8097.

Festival of Lights Parade 2022 presented by First Federal Bank: 6-10 p.m., Main Avenue W., Twin Falls. First Federal Bank presents the 2022 Festival of Lights Parade. 208-735-3208. go.evvnt.com/1412294-0

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150248-0

Parade Of Bad Guys: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Copper Alibi Sports Bar, 677 Filer Ave. Suite C, Twin Falls. Parade of Bad Guys is a mix of rock ‘n’ roll and alt-country. Often compared to bands like Drive-By Truckers and Lucero, Parade of Bad Guys’ songs range from acoustic sing-alongs to loud and rowdy rock. bandsintown.com/e/103887700

Saturday, Dec. 10

Grandy’s Christmas Craft Show: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Snake River Sprinklers, 20386 U.S. 30, Buhl. Grandy’s CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW is a unique home and holiday shopping event featuring 50+ talented artisans. 208-543-8619. go.evvnt.com/1430036-0

Xavier Charter School Mingle Jingle Vendor Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Xavier Charter School, 1218 N. College Road W., Twin Falls. Mingle Jingle Vendor Show. 208-734-3947.

Nativity Display: 1-7 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Several nativity/creche scenes will be displayed. 208-733-1248.

Casey West Band Live at The Alibi Bar & Grill Twin Falls, Idaho: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Copper Alibi Sports Bar, 677 Filer Ave. Suite C, Twin Falls. Casey West Band Live at The Alibi Bar & Grill. bandsintown.com/e/103857321

Sunday, Dec. 11

Victorian Christmas Open House at Stricker Ranch: 2-5 p.m., Rock Creek Station & Stricker Homesite, 3715 E. 3200 N., Hansen. Step back in time and experience the joy of the Christmas season at the Victorian Christmas Open House at the historic Stricker Ranch! 208-423-4000. go.evvnt.com/1434864-0