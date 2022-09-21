Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Friday, Sept. 23

Faux Alpine Trough Workshop: Orton Botanical Garden, llc, 867 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls. 4-6 p.m., September 23 and 10-11 a,m., September 24. $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers. 208-861-5816.

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150237-0

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Koto Brewing Co.: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Tylor & the Train Robbers are back in Twin Falls for one night only at Koto Brewing Co. bandsintown.com/e/103743848

Saturday, Sept. 24

Walk For Wishes Magic Valley: 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Walk for Wishes is an event that celebrates wishes that have been granted by Make-A-Wish Idaho, while raising funds for future wishes. 208-345-9474. go.evvnt.com/1189004-0

Eli Howard and the Greater Good: 7-11 p.m., Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St., Hagerman. bandsintown.com/e/103652809

Thursday, Sept. 29

Multi-Industry Hiring Event: 4-6 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/1323288-0

Friday, Sept. 30

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150238-0

Parade Of Bad Guys: 7-11 p.m., Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St., Hagerman. Parade of Bad Guys is a mix of rock ‘n’ roll and alt-country. Often compared to bands like Drive-By Truckers and Lucero, Parade of Bad Guys’ songs range from acoustic sing-alongs to loud and rowdy rock. bandsintown.com/e/103670311

Saturday, Oct. 1

FIREWISE Landscaping Workshop: 1-2 p.m., Orton Botanical Garden, llc, 867 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls. Learn how to keep your home safe from wildfire. 208-861-5816. go.evvnt.com/1321953-0

Firewise Landscaping: 1-2 p.m., Orton Botanical Garden, 867 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls. Free Admission. 208-861-5816.

Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters: 2022 Backyard Bronc Bash: 3-7 p.m., Backyard Bronc Bash, 3238 N. 3250 E., Twin Falls. Gates open at 2 p.m., rodeo starts at 3 p.m. and concert starts at 5p.m. Gates close at midnight. If you don’t purchase online, tickets at gate are $35—cash only. *Kids 12 & under are free. bandsintown.com/t/103690247