Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Aug 10

MG Bailey plays TF Brickhouse: 6-10 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. MG Bailey brings his one man show to TF Brickhouse! Starting as a one man band 10 years ago, MG has performed weekly in the Chicago land area and surrounding states. bandsintown.com/e/103195075

Eric Martinez: Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons: 7-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/t/103641573

The Craguns: 7-11 p.m., Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. E., Paul. THE CRAGUNS are a dynamic, family group, comprised of husband and wife, Jordan and Elena Cragun, Ray Cragun (Jordan’s Father) and Savannah Cragun (Jordan’s Sister). bandsintown.com/e/103304212

Boot Juice at Copper Alibi!: 8 p.m.- Aug. 11, 12 a.m., Copper Alibi Sports Bar, 677 Filer Ave. Suite C, Twin Falls. A band that refuses to be locked into a single genre, Boot Juice finds a sense of freedom in their ability to float from bluesy rock’n’roll to progressive bluegrass and back. bandsintown.com/e/103582455

Thursday, Aug 11

Herbal First Aid—FREE Class With Doc Jones: 6-8 p.m., 4094 N. 2100 E., 4094 N. 2100 E., Filer. Free Herbal First Aid Class! Join Dr. Jones live and in person for an in-depth review of techniques and in-field herbal solutions for common first aid emergencies! 208-749-7739. go.evvnt.com/1273084-0

Friday, Aug 12

Emergency Herbalism & Wound Care Weekend August 12 – 13: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 4094 N. 2100 E., 4094 N. 2100 E., Filer. During this amazing weekend, you will learn specific strategies for successful wound care. There will also be specific training on other herbal first aid issues. 208-749-7739. Tickets $425. go.evvnt.com/1273110-0

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150231-0

Nate Smith Country: 7-11 p.m., Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St., Jerome. According to an age-old cliché, getting knocked down ain’t what matters – it’s how you get up, and Sony Music Nashville’s Nate Smith knows firsthand. bandsintown.com/t/103645661

Levi Blom Band: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Jerome. Levi Blom is an emerging Country Music Singer/Songwriter who was born and raised in Butte, Montana. bandsintown.com/e/103413557

Koto Comedy Presents: Trixx: 9 p.m.- Aug. 13, 11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Koto Comedy Presents: Trixx, Friday, August 12th and Saturday, August 13th. Come for brews and lot’s of laughs! Reservations Recommended!. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Aug 13

Magic Valley Iris Society: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., D&B Supply Twin Falls, 2258 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. MVIS has many different varieties of irises and day lily’s for sale. They need new homes badly. 208-734-3613. go.evvnt.com/1272786-0

Montgomery Gentry: Cassia County Fair: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Cassia County Fair & Rodeo, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. bandsintown.com/t/103365547

Eddie Montgomery Concert Cassia County Fair: 8-9:30 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. The concert will be held at the Cassia County Fair Grounds in the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Grandstand and arena tickets are $25 each for all ages and wooden bleacher tickets are $15 each for all ages. Tickets are non-refundable. Arena tickets are on the arena floor and you need to provide your own seating. Grandstand tickets are assigned seating. Beer Garden is located on the north end of the arena floor. myidahotix.com/events/eddie-montgomery-concert-cassia-county-fair-8-13-2022/tickets

Sunday, Aug 14

Hagerman Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1071 E. 2900 S., 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Hagerman Valley Farmers Market sponsored by Hagerman Valley Foundation. 208-536-0094. go.evvnt.com/1174221-0

Twin Falls Parktacular- Hopefest 2022: 1-7 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Free outdoor community concert featuring Love and the Outcome, The Afters, and Zauntee. Bring in Hope. 208-889-0610. go.evvnt.com/1189476-0

Ethan Tucker @ Koto Live: 5-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for Ethan Tucker Live on August 14th. 208-933-2570.

Graciela Beltrán: 7-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Enjoy a great evening of music and dancing in the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Sunday, August 14th. General admission seating only. (Bring your own seats) The Idaho Central Credit Union Arena gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 and non-refundable. myidahotix.com/events/graciela-beltrn-8-14-2022/tickets

The Afters: 7-11 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. The Afters are a Christian rock band founded by Joshua Havens and Matt Fuqua, who are both vocalists and guitarists in the band. bandsintown.com/t/103612905