Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Josh Langston: Acoustic Duo with Austin English: 7-11 p.m., Landmark Bar & Grill, 325 Main St., Hazelton. Josh Langston sounds like a hot summer night of whiskey and cigars around the campfire. bandsintown.com/e/103649480

Austin English: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Landmark Bar & Grill, 325 Main St., Hazelton. The official page for the Austin English. bandsintown.com/e/103653554

Friday, Sept. 2

DeMary Memorial Library Teen D&D: 3-5 p.m., 417 Seventh St., 417 Seventh St., Rupert. A Teen D&D Club starting September 2nd from 3-5 p.m. Ages 12-19. 208-436-3874.

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150234-0

Carson Hasher Live in The Yard @ 2nd South Market: 7-10 p.m., Second S. Market, 210 Second Ave. S., Twin Falls. Join us for live music featuring Carson Hasher in The Yard @ 2nd South Market.

Kimmi Bitter: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. With a strong affinity for the roots of American music, Kimmi Bitter is a throwback mixed between 1960’s western twang, sultry twelve-bar blues, and old-fashioned rock n’ roll. bandsintown.com/e/103322441

Saturday, Sept. 3

Heath Clark Band @ The Yard: 7-10 p.m., Second S. Market, 210 Second Ave. S., Twin Falls. Join us for the Heath Clark Band, live at 2nd South Market’s The Yard.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Hagerman Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1071 E. 2900 S., 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Hagerman Valley Farmers Market sponsored by Hagerman Valley Foundation. 208-536-0094. go.evvnt.com/1174224-0

Scotty McCreery: 7-11 p.m., Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. Scotty McCreery burst onto the national music scene in 2011, quickly establishing himself as one of country music’s hottest new stars. bandsintown.com/t/103542737

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Sawtooth Elementary: 3:05 p.m.-4:05 p.m., Sawtooth Elementary, 1771 Stadium Blvd., Twin Falls. Experience the colorful magic of fall in the Young Rembrandt. Every Tuesday from 3:05-4:05 p.m., Sept.6—Oct. 25. 208-991-7396. Tickets $104. tantracking.com/click.track

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Morningside Elementary: 3:05 p.m.- Oct. 26, 4:05 p.m., Morningside Elementary, 701 Morningside Drive., Twin Falls. Experience the colorful magic of fall in the Young Rembrandt. Every Tuesday from 3:05-4:05 p.m., Sept.6—Oct. 25. 208-991-7396. Tickets $104. tantracking.com/click.track