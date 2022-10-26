Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Limited Edition Book Club: Stories of World War II (Maus): 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join Limited Edition Book Club at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1363636-0

Thursday, Oct. 27

Grand Opening- The Joint Chiropractic: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 148 Cheney Drive W. Suite 300, 148 Cheney Drive W., Twin Falls. The Joint Chiropractic - Grand Opening. 208-724-9649.

Friday, Oct. 28

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150242-0

Heath Harmison: Trick or Treat Comedy Show: 7-11 p.m., The Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Being a superhero was always an ultimate dream of Heath’s..but due to his lack of athleticism, money, and tragic back story, he decided that bringing laughter to the world would be the next best thing. bandsintown.com/t/103849075

Together at Last: Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss: 7:30-11:30 p.m., College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, Twin Falls. Hailed by The Washington Post as “one of Nashville's finest song interpreters,” Kathy Mattea has enjoyed the kind of success many artists only dream of: two GRAMMY wins, four CMA Awards, four #1 country singles, and five gold albums (plus a platinum collection of her greatest hits). bandsintown.com/t/103669034

Character Halloween Comedy Extravaganza: 8-10 p.m., 213 Fifth Ave. S., 213 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. A night of comedy you WON'T want to miss. 208-312-5482. Tickets $15. go.evvnt.com/1374656-0

Bree Jones: Character Halloween Comedy Extravaganza: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Big Papa's, 213 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. Come out and enjoy a different kind of comedy show this Halloween season. No need to dress up, we have that covered. This Character Halloween show features stand-up and improv comedians in full character for their acts. bandsintown.com/t/103809536

Saturday, Oct. 29

The Great Pumpkin 5K Presented By CSI XC: 9:30-11 a.m., College of Southern Idaho Campus - Desert Building, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Calling all ghosts, witches, goblins, spider mans, wonder women, and super mans! Come join us for the 2022 Great Pumpkin 5K Run/Walk and Kids 1K challenge course. Tickets $10-$20. runsignup.com/Race/ID/TwinFalls/CSIXCTheGreatPumpkin5K?aflt_token=lsDDTCWcazIepazYI0FCz9dbRxkCWAcY

Read & Treat: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Come costumed for a Storywalk and treats!. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/1357993-0

Trick or Treat Main Street: 2-4 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Trick or Treat event for children, sponsored by local businesses and organizations. 208-735-1105. go.evvnt.com/1332469-0

Monday, Oct. 31

Middlekauff Trunk or Treat: 2-6 p.m., 1243 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., 1243 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. A safe and fun place to bring the kids!!!. 208-736-2480.

Oakley Monster Dash: 5-6 p.m., 455 W Main Street, Oakley. A 5k or kids 1.5mi costumed fun run through the historic district of Oakley. Hosted by the Oakley Jr. High cross country team. A prize will be awarded for best costume and medals for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in the race. Early Bird registrants will be entered into a drawing for a treadmill donated by David Judd from our Burley Sears Home Store. T-shirts are long-sleeved and unisex sizing. T-shirts are not guaranteed to those who register after the Early Bird registration deadline. Tickets: $5-$15. runsignup.com/Race/ID/Oakley/OakleyMonsterDash?aflt_token=lsDDTCWcazIepazYI0FCz9dbRxkCWAcY