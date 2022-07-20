Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Wednesday, July 20

Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Game on at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1235692-0

Twin Falls Tonight: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Part of the Downtown Summer Concert Series, Twin Falls Tonight, located in the Downtown Commons every Wednesday night between June 22 and July 27. 208-420-0916. go.evvnt.com/1144925-0

Thursday, July 21

Blast & Dash—Twin Falls: Twin Falls Visitors Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Who wants to be in the biggest Squirt Gun Battle of the summer? We’ll be BLASTIN’ & DASHIN’ in Twin Falls and giving out squirt guns to all registered participants! Awesome race shirts, squirt guns and a shot at awards (Overalls, Masters, Grand Masters, Senior Masters, and the Top 3 in all the Age Groups, plus more. tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Ftwin-falls-id%2Frunning%2Fdistance-running-races%2Fblast-and-dash-twin-falls-2022?cmp=39-34-464039

Teen Summer Camp Games @ Twin Falls Public Library: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Play classic Summer Camp Games @ Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1235698-0

Friday, July 22

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150228-0

Bree Jones: Oakley Comedy Night: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Smith’s Cafe, 135 E. Main St., Oakley. Oakley Pioneer Days gets a comedy night this year. Smith’s Cafe is bringing you one night of comedy goodness. Join us outside for some laughs with Bree Jones, Austin Von Johnson, and Tilly the Comic on the patio of Smith’s Cafe in Historic Oakley, Idaho. bandsintown.com/t/103557993

Saturday, July 23

Magic Valley Aeromodelers R.C> swap meet: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 2800 E. 3100 N., 2800 E. 3100 N., Twin Falls. Flee market for RC airplanes. Admission is free. $15.00 per table for sellers. Extra table $10.00 El Matador food truck will be there.

RedZone Comedy Night: 8-10 p.m., RedZone Sports Bar & Taproom, 233 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. One Night Only at the RedZone in Twin Fall, Idaho.. it’s Stand Up Comedy! Tickets are $15. go.evvnt.com/1207328-0

Bree Jones: RedZone Comedy Night: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., RedZone Sports Bar & Taproom, 233 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. One night only, hailing from the Magic Valley herself, Bree Jones is coming back home and bringing her funny friends with her for one night of laughs at RedZone in Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/t/103558000

Koto Presents: Chuck Briseno and the Mile 57 Band: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Really get the weekend going Saturday July 23rd here at Koto with live music by Chuck Briseno and the Mile 57 Band! 208-933-2570.

Sunday, July 24

Hagerman Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1071 E. 2900 S., 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Hagerman Valley Farmers Market sponsored by Hagerman Valley Foundation. 208-536-0094. go.evvnt.com/1174218-0

Tuesday, July 26

Riders in the Sky: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. bandsintown.com/t/103460066