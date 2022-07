Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, July 27

Twin Falls Tonight: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Part of the Downtown Summer Concert Series, Twin Falls Tonight, located in the Downtown Commons every Wednesday night between June 22 and July 27. 208-420-0916. go.evvnt.com/1144926-0

Limited Edition Book Club: Off The Beaten Path: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join Limited Edition Book Club at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1248427-0

Thursday, July 28

An Evening w/ the Cast of “Daddy Long Legs” at Twin Falls Public Library: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Preview the Magic Valley Little Theatre’s upcoming production at the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1248123-0

Friday, July 29

Summer Reading Finale: Block Party @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Help us send off Summer Reading @ our block party! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1248111-0

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150229-0

Dueling Pianos Live at Koto Brewing Company: 8-10 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of Dueling Pianos at 8 p.m. Friday! 208-933-2570. Tickets $10.

Saturday, July 30

Summer Brunch: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley. Presbyterian Women Annual Ecumenical Brunch.

Sunday, July 31

Hagerman Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1071 E. 2900 S., 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Hagerman Valley Farmers Market sponsored by Hagerman Valley Foundation. 208-536-0094. go.evvnt.com/1174219-0