Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Longest Night Labyrinth Walk: 5-8 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Longest Night/Blue Christmas Labyrinth Walk. 208-733-1248. go.evvnt.com/1452679-0

Friday, Dec. 23

Let It Snow!: 2:30-3:15 p.m., Faulkner Planetarium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. A holiday musical journey that’s sure to put anyone in the Christmas spirit. 208-732-6659. Tickets $6. go.evvnt.com/1471147-0

The Star of Bethlehem: 3:30-4:20 p.m., Faulkner Planetarium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Explore the mystery of the Star of Bethlehem. 208-732-6659. Tickets $6. go.evvnt.com/1471186-0

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150250-0

Let It Snow!: 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m., Faulkner Planetarium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Enjoy Christmas music set to animated images on the planetarium’s 50-foot dome. 208-732-6659. Tickets $6. go.evvnt.com/1471152-0

Saturday, Dec. 24

Let It Snow!: 2:30-3:20 p.m., Faulkner Planetarium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Christmas Eve day isn’t Christmas Eve day without Christmas music. And what is Christmas music without fun animated visuals playing out across a 50-foot dome? It’s not the same experience. 208-732-6659. Tickets $6. go.evvnt.com/1471184-0

The Star of Bethlehem: 3:30-4:20 p.m., Faulkner Planetarium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Explore a 2,000 year old mystery, the mystery of the Star of Bethlehem. 208-732-6659. Tickets $6. go.evvnt.com/1471187-0

Christmas Eve Service at MVBC, Twin Falls: 5-6 p.m., Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Candlelight Christmas Eve Service. 208-733-5248. go.evvnt.com/1468778-0

Sunday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day Service at Magic Valley Bible Church: 9-10:30 a.m., Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us on Christmas Day to celebrate our Savior’s birth!. 208-733-5248. go.evvnt.com/1468790-0

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Serengeti: 1:30-2:20 p.m., 3:30-4:20 p.m., and 7-7:50 p.m., Faulkner Planetarium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Serengeti, a 2022 giant screen film about the region in Tanzania. 208-732-6659. Tickets $6. go.evvnt.com/1471190-0

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Serengeti: 1:30-2:20 p.m. and 3:30-4:20 p.m., Faulkner Planetarium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Serengeti, a 2022 giant screen film about the region in Tanzania. 208-732-6659. Tickets $6. https://go.evvnt.com/1471193-0