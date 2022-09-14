Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Thursday, Sept. 15

Tim & Glory Boys Concert: 7-9 p.m., F Street & Fifth Street, Rupert. Blue grass style music from Canadian backwoods hillbillies with world-class facial hair and infectious on-stage energy. 714-421-3788.

Friday, Sept. 16

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. https://go.evvnt.com/1150236-0

Cinders: 7-11 p.m., The Taphouse, 210 Second Ave. S., Twin Falls. Cinders live at TapHouse in Twin Falls. Over the course of two albums and a third in progress, the Salt Lake City trio has refined their rowdy acoustic pop towards a leaner indie sheen, while never losing their signature sense of warm, all-in-this-together nostalgia and mega-melodic audio adventure.bandsintown.com/t/103722612

Saturday, Sept. 17

RIM2RIM RACE4HOMES: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 1940 Blue Lakes Grade, Blue Lakes Country Club, Twin Falls. Experience this Magic Valley tradition! 7.5 miles of the most beautiful but grueling ups and downs you will ever experience in the Snake River Canyon. Starting at the gorgeous Blue Lakes Country Club, climbing out of the canyon, across the spectacular Perrine Bridge, crossing in front of the Visitors Center, before dropping back into the canyon & crossing the Snake River on a water pipeline bridge. One more hill and you return to the private club for a gourmet lunch, prizes, and an unforgettable view! NO PETS or STROLLERS ALLOWED. For more info, call the Habitat Office at 208-735-1233. Tickets $40-$60. runsignup.com/Race/ID/TwinFalls/Rim2RimRace?aflt_token=lsDDTCWcazIepazYI0FCz9dbRxkCWAcY

Class on Flowers and Bees: The World of Flowers and Pollinators: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Orton Botanical Garden, llc, 867 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls. Cost: $8 for members at Orton Botanical Garden; $10 for nonmembers. 208-861-5816. https://go.evvnt.com/1259397-0

Tracy Byrd Music: 7-11 p.m., King Fine Arts Center, 2100 Parke Ave., Burley. Tracy Byrd has always been something of a maverick. In an industry where careers are often decided in committee, Byrd has always held fast to his own creative vision and has never been afraid to take the road less traveled. bandsintown.com/t/103469371

Lindzey Autumn: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Copper Alibi Sports Bar, 677 Filer Ave. Suite C, Twin Falls. Guitarist — Vocalist — Lyricist — Performer. bandsintown.com/e/103760851

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Jonathan Foster Music: Jonathan Foster at TF Brickhouse: 6-10 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. On tour, Folk-Americana songwriter Jonathan Foster performs solo-acoustic at TF Brickhouse in Twin Falls! bandsintown.com/e/103348204

Sunday, Sept. 18

Almost a.m. with Kelsi Midnight & Del Perro — Twin Falls ID: 7-11 p.m., Big Papa’s, 213 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/t/103704037

Thursday, Sept. 22

