Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Friday, Jun 3

Strollerbrary from the Twin Falls Public Library: 10-11 a.m., Canyon Rim Trail, 1880 Harrison St. N., Twin Falls. Join our caregiver-and-me walking group! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169243-0 Eli Howard and the Greater Good: Twin Falls Western Days: 5:45-9:45 p.m., Twin Falls Western Days, 402 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Free Public Event downtown Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/103456060 Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner and live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150221-0 Broadway Rhythm: 7-8:30 p.m., The Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Ground Control Studio presents Broadway Rhythm, a dance and musical variety show that will pay tribute to some of Broadway’s best but with a percussive flair. Prepare to be awed and amazed! 208-731-9092. Tickets $17.50. go.evvnt.com/1161941-0 Kevin Ware Live at Koto: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come Join us for awesome brews and live music by Kevin Ware Friday June 3rd. Reservations Recommended. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Jun 4

Vineyard Lake Clean Up: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Vineyard Lake, Jerome County. Join ICL for a cleanup day at Vineyard Lake in the Snake River Canyon!208-345-6933. go.evvnt.com/1152894-0 JJQ trio will play their acoustic musical repertoire at Pebble Ponds. 6-9 p.m., Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course, 4035 N. 2300 E., Filer. JJQ perform a variety of musical genres including: Irish jigs and reels, pop, and country. 1208-320-8097. Live Concert with Nashville-based Men’s Vocal Band, New Legacy: 6-8 p.m., Church of The Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N., Twin Falls. Live and in person concert at Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, with award-winning New Legacy Men’s Vocal Band. 208-733-6610. go.evvnt.com/1152784-0 Broadway Rhythm: 7- 8:30 p.m., The Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Ground Control Studio presents Broadway Rhythm, a dance and musical variety show that will pay tribute to some of Broadway’s best but with a percussive flair. Prepare to be awed and amazed!. 208-731-9092. Tickets $17.50. go.evvnt.com/1161949-0 The Lowdown Drifters: Private Event: 7-11 p.m., Private Event, Twin Falls. The Lowdown Drifters are a country folk rock band from Stanwood, WA based in College Station, TX founded in 2015 by vocalist John Cannon and guitarist Ryan Klein.

Monday, Jun 6

Free Summer Lunch in the Park: 12—1 p.m., Mary L Gooding Memorial Park, 512 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Free Summer Lunch for Kids in the Shoshone City Park! 208-886-2381. Knitting/Crochet Class & A Good Yarn Club from the Twin Falls Public Library: 5-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come to our knitting & crochet club! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169259-0 City of Heyburn Summer Clean-Up Service Project: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Mini Cassia Chamber-Commerce, 1177 Seventh St., Heyburn. Come and help clean the walking path, flower beds, and parks. Meet at the flagpole by the Chamber Building for instructions. 208-647-2082.

Tuesday, Jun 7

Intro To TinkerCad @ The Twin Falls Public Library: 4:30-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn the basics of 3D Modeling @ TFPL. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169282-0 Adult Recess @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6:30-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come play yard games at the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169271-0

Wednesday, Jun 8

Naturebrary from the Twin Falls Public Library @ City Park: 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Bring your pre-k child to learn about nature! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169294-0 Graphic Novel Book Club: The Golden Compass: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join our Graphic Novel Book Club. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169314-0

Sunday, Jun 5

The Lowdown Drifters: 3:15-7:15 p.m., Twin Falls Western Days, 402 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. The Lowdown Drifters are a country folk rock band from Stanwood, WA based in College Station, TX founded in 2015 by vocalist John Cannon and guitarist Ryan Klein. Cody Canada and The Departed: Twin Falls Western Days 2022: 5-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.

