Events calendar

Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Checking in at the TF Public Library

Some new book shelves can be seen from above Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Twin Falls Public Library.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Friday, Jun 3

Strollerbrary from the Twin Falls Public Library: 10-11 a.m., Canyon Rim Trail, 1880 Harrison St. N., Twin Falls. Join our caregiver-and-me walking group! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169243-0 Eli Howard and the Greater Good: Twin Falls Western Days: 5:45-9:45 p.m., Twin Falls Western Days, 402 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Free Public Event downtown Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/103456060 Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner and live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150221-0 Broadway Rhythm: 7-8:30 p.m., The Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Ground Control Studio presents Broadway Rhythm, a dance and musical variety show that will pay tribute to some of Broadway’s best but with a percussive flair. Prepare to be awed and amazed! 208-731-9092. Tickets $17.50. go.evvnt.com/1161941-0 Kevin Ware Live at Koto: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come Join us for awesome brews and live music by Kevin Ware Friday June 3rd. Reservations Recommended. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Jun 4

Vineyard Lake Clean Up: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Vineyard Lake, Jerome County. Join ICL for a cleanup day at Vineyard Lake in the Snake River Canyon!208-345-6933. go.evvnt.com/1152894-0 JJQ trio will play their acoustic musical repertoire at Pebble Ponds. 6-9 p.m., Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course, 4035 N. 2300 E., Filer. JJQ perform a variety of musical genres including: Irish jigs and reels, pop, and country. 1208-320-8097. Live Concert with Nashville-based Men’s Vocal Band, New Legacy: 6-8 p.m., Church of The Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N., Twin Falls. Live and in person concert at Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, with award-winning New Legacy Men’s Vocal Band. 208-733-6610. go.evvnt.com/1152784-0 Broadway Rhythm: 7- 8:30 p.m., The Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Ground Control Studio presents Broadway Rhythm, a dance and musical variety show that will pay tribute to some of Broadway’s best but with a percussive flair. Prepare to be awed and amazed!. 208-731-9092. Tickets $17.50. go.evvnt.com/1161949-0 The Lowdown Drifters: Private Event: 7-11 p.m., Private Event, Twin Falls. The Lowdown Drifters are a country folk rock band from Stanwood, WA based in College Station, TX founded in 2015 by vocalist John Cannon and guitarist Ryan Klein.

Monday, Jun 6

Free Summer Lunch in the Park: 12—1 p.m., Mary L Gooding Memorial Park, 512 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Free Summer Lunch for Kids in the Shoshone City Park! 208-886-2381. Knitting/Crochet Class & A Good Yarn Club from the Twin Falls Public Library: 5-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come to our knitting & crochet club! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169259-0 City of Heyburn Summer Clean-Up Service Project: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Mini Cassia Chamber-Commerce, 1177 Seventh St., Heyburn. Come and help clean the walking path, flower beds, and parks. Meet at the flagpole by the Chamber Building for instructions. 208-647-2082.

Tuesday, Jun 7

Intro To TinkerCad @ The Twin Falls Public Library: 4:30-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn the basics of 3D Modeling @ TFPL. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169282-0 Adult Recess @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6:30-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come play yard games at the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169271-0

Wednesday, Jun 8

Naturebrary from the Twin Falls Public Library @ City Park: 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Bring your pre-k child to learn about nature! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169294-0 Graphic Novel Book Club: The Golden Compass: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join our Graphic Novel Book Club. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169314-0

Sunday, Jun 5

The Lowdown Drifters: 3:15-7:15 p.m., Twin Falls Western Days, 402 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. The Lowdown Drifters are a country folk rock band from Stanwood, WA based in College Station, TX founded in 2015 by vocalist John Cannon and guitarist Ryan Klein. Cody Canada and The Departed: Twin Falls Western Days 2022: 5-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.

