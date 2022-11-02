Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Wednesday, Nov. 2

Morningside Elementary: 3:05 p.m.- 4:05 p.m., Morningside Elementary, 701 Morningside Drive., Twin Falls. Experience a wonderful winter in the Young Rembrandts from 3:05 p.m. to 4:05 p.m., Nov. 2 through Jan. 18, 2023, every Wednesday. 208-991-7396. Tickets $104. tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Ftwin-falls-id%2Fdrawing-and-drafting%2Fclasses%2Fmorningside-elementary-2022-88233763?cmp=39-34-464039

Thursday, Nov. 3

Jim Gill’s Sing-A-Thon of Celebrated Songs @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. See nationally celebrated children’s entertainer Jim Gill at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1365759-0

All Industry Hiring Event- Veteran Focused: 4-6 p.m., 1631 Grandview Drive N., 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Labor will be hosting a hiring event at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. Although this is a veteran-focused event, the public is welcome! 208-735-2500. https://go.evvnt.com/1391073-0

Friday, Nov. 4

St. Jerome Craft Bazaar: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome. Craft Show with 25 plus vendors, Sweet Shop, Lunch served daily. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday. 208-324-3644.

Genealogy Workshop: Overcoming Brick Walls: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Visit the Twin Falls Public Library for our monthly Genealogy Workshop! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1405188-0

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150243-0

Saturday, Nov. 5

Surviving The Holidays: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. A “Surviving the Holidays” event for GriefShare and DivorceCare will be held at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship. 208-737-4667. go.evvnt.com/1339472-0

Magic Valley Iris Society Annual Fall Meeting: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course, 4035 N. 2300 E. Road, Filer. Great fun time learning about judges with Jeanette Graham, door prizes and being with iris friends. 208-734-3613.

11th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 215 Eastland Drive, 215 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. 11th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo. go.evvnt.com/1353098-0

Magic Valley Youth Orchestra Fall 2022 Concert: 3-5 p.m., College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, Fine Arts Building, Twin Falls. A family friendly, FREE, concert preformed by Magic Valley’s talented young musicians. 208-312-9384.

Casey West at Copper Alibi Sports Bar — Twin Falls, Idaho: Casey West live at 9 p.m. at Copper Alibi Sports Bar in Twin Falls. CaseyWestMusic.com for more info. bandsintown.com/e/103851225

Monday, Nov. 7

Knitting/Crochet Basics & A Good Yarn Club: 5-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn to knot/crochet at the Twin Falls Public Library & meet fellow crafters! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1405191-0

Wednesday, Nov. 9

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. A series of thirteen GriefShare meetings. If you or someone you know is having a difficult time after the loss of a loved one, please join us for grief support that include videos + $25 workbook. 208-737-4667. go.evvnt.com/1339455-0

Casey Driessen: Duplessy & The Violins of the World: 7:30-11:30 p.m., College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, Twin Falls. Traveler, fiddler, teacher, “Casey Driessen is a rather funky fellow. Music-wise, you might call him the heir to Vassar Clements in that he too, straddles the line between roots and jazz. bandsintown.com/e/103719709