Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, April 20

Game Night @ TFPL: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Play board games at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1069819-0

Thursday, April 21

Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Dungeons & Dragons at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1069825-0

6th Annual Favorite Poem Project at CSI: 7-8 p.m., College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Come and celebrate April as National Poetry Month! Listen to an evening of favorite poems shared by readers from the college and surrounding community!

Friday, April 22

Earth Day Celebration @ Twin Falls Public Library: 4-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Celebrate Earth Day at the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1098292-0

Saturday, April 23

Comedy Night w/ the Artist formally known as Dr. Nick, Jason Ramsey: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Koto presents the artist formally known as Dr. Nick, Jason Ramsey for a night of laughs and humor. 208-933-2570.

Tuesday, April 26

13th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser April 26th: 5:30-9:30 p.m., Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. Help SCCAP feed low-income families in the Magic Valley by attending our 13th Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on April 26th at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Merchant Building #3. Tickets $30. 208-733-9351. go.evvnt.com/1073564-0

Keeping Idaho Wild: Tips, tricks and tools to recreate responsibly webinar: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls County. Join Idaho Conservation League, USFS and Leave No Trace for a digital happy hour discussing recreating responsibly on public land! go.evvnt.com/1108966-0

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0