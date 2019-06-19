Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Jubilant June” exhibit is on display at the Twin Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Presented by the Magic Valley Arts Council, Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and the Idaho Watercolor Society regional members. The exhibit features guest artists Jess Roe and Kaaren Stokes, regional watercolor society artists, and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Horner Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Leslie Lambert Redhead, Melissa Sage, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith, Bev Stone and Judy Therrien. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
Idaho Commission on the Arts Fellowship Recipients exhibit is on display through July 27 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Arts/Ketchum
“Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” arts exhibition is on display through Aug. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features the work of contemporary artists, including photographs by Laura McPhee, Emmet Gowin and Fazal Sheikh; a commissioned body of work by painter Cedra Wood; monotypes by Frances Ashforth; a painting and wallpaper by Andrea Zittel; and films by Nancy Holt and Robert Smithson about their Land Art projects in the Great Basin. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. June 27 and Aug. 15. Gallery Walks: 5 to 7 p.m. July 5 and Aug. 2. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in July and August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Art/Ketchum
“Tony Foster Watercolour Diaries: Great Basin and Copper Basin,” an exhibition by internationally known painter Tony Foster, is on display July 29 at Gail Severn Gallery, 400 First Ave. N., in conjunction with Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition. Artist chat with Foster: 10 a.m. July 6. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, June 19
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Fundraiser/TF
Alzheimer’s Duplicate Bridge Game Day fundraiser, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Features sessions at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Cost is $25 donation per session and includes a player meal at 1:30 p.m. To pre-register or for information: Edna Pierson at 208-539-5735.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar viewing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will kick off with the Magnolia Bayou band, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street, and also includes a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Amara, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Cooking class/TF
Italian Limone Love cooking class with Sara Adams, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is lemon pudding cakes, lemoncello and lemon cream pasta. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Competition/TF
“Adult Nailed It! Outer Space Edition,” 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. In celebration of the summer reading theme, the library is trying some far-out cookies. Join in the competition to recreate a sweet treat and you might take home a prize. Free. 208-733-2964. Ext. 200.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents its production of “Newsies,” 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available from any cast member, at Kurt’s Pharmacy or at the door.
Circus/Filer
El Korah Shrine Circus with two performances, 3 and 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Tickets are available at elkorah.org, 208-343-0571, or at Ridley’s Markets and D.L. Evans Bank.
Lecture/Gooding
Gooding County Historical Society’s Speaker Night series will feature Ron James at 7 p.m. at the Gooding Historical Museum, 273 Euskadi Lane. James will discuss the impact of the Astorians on the early Idaho mining and fur trade. James retired in 2015 from the Twin Falls School District and is an adjunct cultural anthropology instructor at the College of Southern Idaho and East Asian history at Idaho State University. He has done extensive archaeological and ethnographical research on the Chinese and Japanese immigration experience in southern Idaho.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s potluck and dance, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Music/Ketchum
Carlo Aonzo Trio performing Mandolitaly, 7:30 p.m. at The Argyros, 120 Main St. S. Aonzo has toured throughout Italy, Europe, Japan, the United States and Canada, performing as a soloist and with chamber ensembles and orchestras. The trio features Aonzo on the Italian mandolin, Lorenzo Piccone on the guitar and Luciano Puppo on the double bass with a repertoire of Italian music. Cabaret table seating is available. Tickets for other seating begin at $40 at theargyros.org.
Family art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Afternoon Art project with a Nature Mandalas theme at 191 Fifth St. E. The program is designed for families with children ages 5–12 to visit anytime from 3-5 p.m. to make art, spend time in the center’s maker space and view the “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition on display at the museum. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Thursday, June 20
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Hand, Hand, Fingers, Thumb” by Al Perkins, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents its production of “Newsies,” 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available from any cast member, at Kurt’s Pharmacy or at the door.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs its “Everybody Dance Now” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Music/TF
High Pulp, a Seattle-based jazz collective, 8 to 11 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. The band started out in a basement in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood in 2015. Its winding music draws from diverse influences and meanders from jazz to funk to hip-hop to punk.
Music fest/Filer
Gordy’s Highway 30 Music Fest begins at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Gates open at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at hwy30musicfest.com.
Movie/Hailey
“Craters of the Moon: The Movie,” 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Ted Stout, Craters of the Moon’s chief of interpretation and education, presents the film and previews summer events including a celebration of the moon landing and the subsequent visit by Apollo astronauts to Craters of the Moon 50 years ago. The talk is part of the library’s A Universe of Stories Initiative, a collaborative summer library program. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Friday, June 21
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents its production of “Newsies,” 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available from any cast member, at Kurt’s Pharmacy or at the door.
Music/TF
TGTG, 10 p.m. to midnight, at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Music fest/Filer
Gordy’s Highway 30 Music Fest continues at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Gates open at 11 a.m. Tickets are available at hwy30musicfest.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 21; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon.” Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Live music, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Murder at the Pie Auction” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 23. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Fest/Ketchum
Summer Solstice Celebration, presented by the city of Ketchum, 5 to 9 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Features music, mountain bike trials stunt show, children’s activities and food and beverage vendors.
Saturday, June 22
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Car show/TF
Idaho Chariots Car Show and Rusty Nuts Swap Meet will be at Twin Falls City Park. The car show is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the swap meet is 8 a.m. until dark.
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents its production of “Newsies” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available from any cast member, at Kurt’s Pharmacy or at the door.
Workshop/Burley
Nature’s Healing Embrace presents W.I.N. (Women In Nature), a health enrichment course, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with two separate sessions, June 22 or June 29, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, 1600 Parke Ave. Instructor is Sandra Bosteder. Activities include Forest and Nature Therapy, The Art of Nature Journaling, Rediscovering Your “Wild” and Beginning Rock Climbing. Participants will need to provide their own transportation to another class location. Cost is $100 per session. Register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Music fest/Filer
Gordy’s Highway 30 Music Fest continues at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Gates open at 11 a.m. Tickets are available at hwy30musicfest.com.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Annie, Put Down That Gun” melodrama at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Astronomy/Hagerman
Hagerman Fossil Beds Star Party, 2 p.m. to midnight, presented by Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument staff, Magic Valley Astronomical Society members and College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory staff. The event includes solar viewing and hands-on activities, 2-8:30 p.m. at the Fossil Beds National Monument Visitors Center, 221 N. State St., and a night sky orientation talk at 8:30 p.m. at the center. Telescope viewing starts at 9:45 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Overlook on Bell Rapids Road. Free.
Fest/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Street Party for the Planet, 5 to 8 p.m. on Washington Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth streets. Festivities include music by DJ Diva (Marlin Valdivia), environmentally themed lawn games, food and sweet treats. Beverages are available for purchase. Also a drawing for four door prizes; you do not need to be present to win. Info: Ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Sunday, June 23
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Gospel music/TF
Seeds Family Worship Summer Tour, “Trust Jesus,” 6:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 960 Eastland Drive. The family event includes music by the Seeds Family Worship Band lead by Jason Houser. Free admission.
Rehearsal/Burley
Choir practice for “America on Parade,” a patriotic program sponsored by Burley Lions Club, 6:30 p.m. Sundays at the Burley Junior High School choir room, 700 W. 16th St. Directed by Steve Floyd. Performances are 6 and 8 p.m. June 30 in the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Info: Colleen Wood, 208-678-3652 or 431-3682.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Racing/Jerome
Jerome pari-mutuel horse races, 1 p.m. at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 Fir St. Gates open at noon. Admission is $5.
Monday, June 24
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Music/Ketchum
Ziggy Marley, Michael Franti and Spearhead, 7 p.m. at River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, as part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ summer concert series. General admission gates open at 6:15 p.m. Marley is an eight-time Grammy Award winner, Emmy Award winner, author and philanthropist. He leads his own band, the Melody Makers. Franti’s songs feature funk, reggae and folk. General admission tickets are $45 for Sun Valley Center members and $20 for students (plus tax and fees). Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Tuesday, June 25
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines“ wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Sold out. 208-733-5477.
Fest/TF
Adult activity with rock painting, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Design a pet rock or create a rock using a space theme for summer reading. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dancing/Hailey
Community dancing, sponsored by the Upper Big Wood River Grange, 7 p.m. at 106 Third Ave. S. Instructor Galen Slatter shares square dance lessons in the opening hour at 7 p.m., followed with line and open party dancing until 9:30 p.m. Family-friendly event with no liquor. Singles and beginners are welcome to participate. Admission is $10 per person. Those younger than 14 admitted free with a registered adult. Information: Manon Gaudreau, manon8@cox.net, or Mary Ann Knight, 208-650-8841.
Next week
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. June 26 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar viewing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 26 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 26; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature music by Idaho 75, 6 to 9 p.m. June 26 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Joshua Summers, 6 to 9 p.m. June 26 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Lecture/Hailey
Presentation by John Lundin about Robert Strahorn, Hailey founder and visionary builder of the Pacific Northwest, 5:30 p.m. June 26 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. The free event is part of a series of lectures highlighting the early history of Hailey and the Wood River Valley, which commemorates the library’s centennial celebration. Information: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “Crimes of the Heart” for a “pay what you feel” preview, 7:30 p.m. June 26 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Written by playwright Beth Henley and directed by Scott Palmer. The play was a 1981 Tony Award nominee for Best Play and Pulitzer Prize winner for Best Drama. It relates the story of the three Magrath sisters Babe, Lenny and Meg who reunite at their Old Granddaddy’s home in Mississippi in the wake of a family crisis. The play contains themes of an adult nature; most appropriate for ages 13 and older. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Jazz, wine/Kimberly
Jazz on the Canyon’s Jazz and Wine event, 6 to 8 p.m. June 26 at Windsor’s Nursery, 3796 N. 3386 E., Kimberly Road. Features music by the Burley High School Big Band and the Michael Frew Guitar Quartet. Tickets are $50 per person and include wine tasting, souvenir wine glass and hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds support College of Southern Idaho’s Music Fest summer camp, Twin Falls School District Education Foundation and Magic Valley Arts Council’s music education outreach. Tickets are limited, and available at the arts council, 208-734-2787, or the school district foundation, 208-733-5400.
Family art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Afternoon Art project with A Bird’s Eye View: Mixed Media Landscape theme, June 26 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is designed for families with children ages 5–12 to visit anytime from 3-5 p.m. to make art, spend time in the center’s maker space and view the “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition on display at the museum. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall, 11 a.m. June 27 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 27; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Jazz/TF
Jazz on the Canyon, 6 p.m. June 27 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features fine dining from Elevation 486 and music by the Crescent Super Band with opening by Chris Cawtha’s “Cawth Drops.” Tickets are $75 per person or $600 per table of eight. Proceeds support CSI’s Music Fest summer camp, Twin Falls School District Education Foundation and Magic Valley Arts Council’s music education outreach. Tickets are available at the arts council, 208-734-2787, or the school district foundation, 208-733-5400.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. June 27 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “The Umbrella Academy, Vol 1: Apocalypse Suite “ by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a concert with the theme “How’s the Weather?” at 7:30 p.m. June 27 at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Workshop/Hailey
“Introduction to Wire Wrapping” craft series workshop with Elise Stelling, 6 p.m. June 27 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Learn about basic wire-wrapping materials and techniques for jewelry-making project. Participants will leave the class with a finished copper woven pendant necklace. Cost is $45 for Sun Valley Center members and $55 for nonmembers; register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “Crimes of the Heart” for Second Night 24 preview at 7:30 p.m. June 27 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $24. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 28; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon.” Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. June 28 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Music/TF
Jacob Gammon with Roses and Renegades, 6 to 9 p.m. June 28 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. June 28 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Fest/Hagerman
Annual fireworks show, presented by Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce, 6:30 p.m. June 28 at City Park, 111 N. State St. Entertainment and games start at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at dusk. Hagermanvalleychamber.com or 208-837-9131.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “Crimes of the Heart” for opening night at 6:45 p.m. June 28 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N., with a pre-show lecture with Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer and a post-show reception. Sold out. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Fundraiser/Hazelton
Sixth annual Southern Idaho Truck Show kicks off with a prime rib benefit dinner at 6 p.m. June 28 at City Park. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 10 and younger. 208-731-6459.
Bike race, fest/TF
Twin Falls Old Town Criterium June 29 at the Downtown Commons. Presented by Clif Bar, Cycle Therapy, First Federal and the city of Twin Falls. On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The bike races start at 11 a.m. downtown with several categories. A free community concert follows at 7:30 p.m., featuring Boise band Lounge On Fire. The event includes food vendors and a beer garden. Pre-register for the bike races at tfoldtowncrit.com.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon June 29 at the Twin Falls Farmer’s Market at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 29; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Crimes of the Heart” for Educators Night and Date Night, 7:30 p.m. June 29 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. An informal discussion with the artists and a backstage tour follows the performance. Tickets are $15 for currently employed educators and school administrators; limit two tickets per person. Date Night includes specials and a chance to win prizes. Advance tickets at the theater box office. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Fest, fireworks/Hazelton
Hazelton Fourth of July celebration features a pancake breakfast, 7 to 9:30 a.m. June 29 at Silver and Gold Senior Center, Eden, and Fitzpatrick’s Farm Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with fishing, petting zoo, mini-train rides at 924 Valley Road, Hazelton. Parade line-up starts at 5 p.m. at Hazelton Repair, with the parade at 6 p.m. along Main Street, followed by free entertainment, 7 to 9:30 p.m., and fireworks at 10 p.m. at City Park. Also a carnival ($20 all-day ride pass and individual tickets), games and food booths. Info: City Hall, 208-829-5415.
Truck show/Hazelton
Southern Idaho Truck Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29 at City Park. 208-731-6459.
Fest, fireworks/Jerome
Jerome Freedom Fest, 3 to 9 p.m. June 29 at North Park, 300 E. Main St., featuring music, festivities, food and beverages. Fireworks will follow at dusk at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. 208-324-8189.
Fest, fireworks/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration begins June 29 at the Rupert Square, with entertainment by Sounds of Freedom, 6 p.m., and performance by Dance Doctor, 7:30 p.m.; followed by fireworks. Rupert4th.com.
Music/Sun Valley
Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. and McKenna Faith, 6:30 p.m. June 29 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Presented by RJK Entertainment and Sun Valley Resort. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with McKenna Faith at 6:30 p.m. and Granger Smith at 8:15 p.m. Stella’s Shelter Fund receives $1 for every ticket sold from RJK Entertainment to help underfunded Idaho animal shelters, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka matches $1 for every ticket sold. Tickets are $105 (includes tier 1 seating, party and after-party), $80 for tier 1 seating, $65 for tier 2, $50 for tier 3, and $35 for tier 4. Tickets are available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Music/Burley
“America on Parade,” a patriotic program sponsored by the Burley Lions Club, with two performances at 6 and 8 p.m. June 30 in the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. The program includes a 60-member choir under the direction of Steve Floyd. Free admission.
Fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues at the Rupert Square. June 30: patriotic program at 6 p.m. and performance by Soul Patch, 7:30 p.m. July 1: entertainment by Sounds of Freedom, 6 p.m., and performance by Kimberly Roads, 7:30 p.m. at the Rupert Square; also mutton bustin’ at 5:30 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. July 2: entertainment by Sounds of Freedom, 6 p.m., and The Chancellors, 7:30 p.m. Rupert4th.com.
Rodeo/Hailey
Hailey Days of the Old West Rodeo, presented by Sawtooth Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (pre-events at 6:30 p.m.) July 2-4 at the Hailey Rodeo Arena, 781 S. Main St. This year’s rodeo is under the direction of the ICA Rodeo Cowboys Association and co-approved by the Intermountain Pro Rodeo Association. Family Night is July 2, children 10 and younger are admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased at the Hailey Welcome Center and at all Atkinsons’ Market. Sawtoothrangers.org or haileyidaho.com.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “Crimes of the Heart” at 7:30 p.m. July 2-3, 5-6 and 10-13 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Written by playwright Beth Henley and directed by Scott Palmer. The play contains themes of an adult nature; most appropriate for ages 13 and older. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature the Swagger band, 6 to 9 p.m. July 3 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Cover Me, a musical duo, 6 to 9 p.m. July 3 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues July 3 at the Rupert Square, with entertainment by Sounds of Freedom, 6 p.m., and performance by Drive, 7:30 p.m.. Also the Firecracker 500 lawnmower races at 6 p.m. at Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Rupert4th.com.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs an Independence Day concert at 7:30 p.m. July 4 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.
Fest, fireworks/Hailey
Hailey’s Days of the Old West Fourth of July celebration: pancake breakfast, 7:30 to 10 a.m. July 4 at Wood River Grange Hall on Third Avenue South; 5k Fun Run: Tutus and Tennis Shoes, 9 a.m. (register at sunvalleyballet.com); parade at noon along Main Street; and Hailey Rotary Road Apple Roulette fundraiser during the parade, noon to 1:30 p.m. Also Wood River Land Trust RiverFest, 1 to 5 p.m. at Draper Wood River Preserve and Lions Park; Days of the Old West Rodeo at 7:30 p.m., with pre-events at 6:30 p.m., at Hailey Rodeo Arena; and fireworks extravaganza at dusk. Haileyidaho.com or valleychamber.org.
Fest/Hailey
Annual Wood River Land Trust’s RiverFest, 1 to 5 p.m. July 4 at Draper Wood River Preserve and Lions Park. Festivities include music by Up A Creek and Swagger, along with children’s activities, food and craft vendors, and free ice cream. Haileyidaho.com or valleychamber.org.
Parade, fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues July 4 with the Firecracker 5k/10k fun run and walk and the 40k bike race at 7 a.m. at East Minico Middle School (entry fee is $20; register at rupert4th.com); and parade at 11 a.m. downtown. Music by Magic Valley Jubilee follows at 12:30 p.m. at the Rupert Square.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Alysa Liu and Ryan Bradley, U.S. National champions, 9:45 p.m. July 4 at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Fireworks follow the show. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $49 to $185 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. July 5 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co. 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Archery/Hansen
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3-D shoot July 6-7 at Magic Mountain Resort, south of Hansen. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Yardages aren’t marked and range finders are allowed. Scores must be posted by 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, with awards presented each day. Fees are $25 per adult, $15 for ages 15-17, $10 for ages 12-14, $5 for ages 7-11, free for 6 and younger, or $50 per family (parents and two children). Fees include lift ticket. Non-shooters must buy a lift ticket. Information about Magic Mountain and state shoots: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440, Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266 or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
