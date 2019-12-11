Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display through Jan. 16 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit features the work of guest artists Angela Batchelor, Ronda Cutlip, Ashley Dubois, Lynnae Hymas, Allison Meyerhoff, Ken Patterson, Tim Pryor, Gene Sherman, John Tatton and Jason Taylor, and Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
Book Arts Invitational exhibit is on display through Feb. 1 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Exhibit/Jerome
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln. For private tours, call 208-595-8012.
Arts/Ketchum
“Behind the Sagebrush Curtain: Women Modernists in Montana and Idaho” arts exhibit is on display through Jan. 10 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit includes prints, drawings, paintings and ceramics by seven 20th-century artists who were active in Montana (Gennie DeWeese, Edith Freeman, Isabelle Johnson, Helen McAuslan, Frances Senska and Jessie Wilber) and in Idaho (Sara Joyce). Free exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12, and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 with Sara Joyce’s family discussing her work. Free Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 27. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Music/TF
St. Edward’s Catholic School Youth Choir performs Christmas songs, 12:15 p.m. at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The public is welcome. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Lunchtime Vibrations Holiday Series, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Features Helen Iverson playing the pipe organ. Bring a lunch. Free admission.
Trivia/TF
Trivia night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Book art/Hailey
Holiday Book Art Class for adults, 4:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Learn how to turn an old book into a tree or angel. Free. Reserve a seat: 208-788-2036. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, for a “pay what you feel” preview, 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Directed by Scott Palmer. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Dinner/Burley
Golden Heritage Senior Center’s prime rib dinner at the center, 2421 Overland Ave. Appetizers at 6 p.m. and dinner with all of the trimmings at 6:30 p.m., accompanied by live music. Tickets are $15 each or two for $25 and are available only from Monday through Friday at the senior center. 208-878-8646.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” for a Throwback Thursday Preview, 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. All tickets are $24. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The session includes art activities for children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Dec. 13
Music/TF
Immanuel Lutheran School Praise Choir, 12:15 p.m. at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Students in third through fifth grades perform Christmas songs. The public is welcome.
Film/TF
Screening of “The Game Changers,” hosted by St. Luke’s Lifestyle Medicine, 5:30 p.m. in the Oak Rooms on the lower level at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W. Reservations: 208-814-0094.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 7 p.m., and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Concert/TF
Christmas concert by The Choir Guys, a new community men’s chorus, 7:30 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N. Musical director is Dan Gawthrop of Twin Falls. The program features Christmas music and a variety of other selections, including an arrangement of an American folk song, the world premiere performance of a new work created specifically for the chorus, and a sea shanty exploring the changes in a pirate’s life since the advent of online plundering. Free admission. Information: Thechoirguys.com or email office@thechoirguys.com.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Susan Jones, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Ballet/Burley
Centre Stage Studios’ 31st annual performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet, 7:30 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. The ballet is produced by students of Centre Stage Studios of Dance and Performing Arts and is directed by Jennifer Sager. Emma Clark, age 13, dances the role of Clara. Professional ballet dancers perform the roles of Sugarplum Fairy and the Cavalier. General admission is $12 and tickets for senior citizens are $10. Reserved seating is $18 and $16 and available by calling 208-678-4117 or visiting Premier Dancewear from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Tickets are also available at the door or from cast members. Proceeds go for arts scholarships and for production scenery and costumes.
Dinner theater/Glenns Ferry
Fourth annual Dicken’s Festival features “A Dicken’s Christmas Carol” stage production at the Glenns Ferry Opera Theatre, 124 E. Idaho St. Prime rib dinner available from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with complimentary horse and carriage rides starting at 5 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and show, or $5 for show only. Reservations are requested: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Cantata/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale and Orchestra perform “I Hear The Prophet Callin’,” a Christmas cantata by Pepper Choplin, 7 p.m. at the Walker Center auditorium, 605 11th Ave E. Directed by Rick Strickland. Refreshments served after the performances. No charge for the concerts. Freewill donations are appreciated. Information: Rick Strickland at 208-539-5210 or rick@rickstricklandrealestate.com.
Movie/Hailey
Friday Flicks will feature a family-friendly holiday movie at 4 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Free popcorn. Seating is limited. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” for opening night, 6:45 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Includes a pre-show lecture by Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer and post-show reception. Tickets are sold out. Sunvalleycenter.org.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Fest/TF
Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 10 a.m. at Chick-fil-A, 1631 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Hosted by Chick-fil-A Twin Falls, Modern Woodsmen and United Way. Santa will also be available for pictures. Free.
Music/TF
Christmas Carol-oke event, 10:30 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Bring the family for singing and dancing around the Christmas tree. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s tree trimming event, 1 to 3 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. 30 at Curry. Visitors are invited for refreshments and to help decorate the sagebrush tree with old-fashioned paper chains and other ornaments. Also a discussion about the lecture series schedule, upcoming topics and speakers for the winter. Some of the series speakers will be Shawn Willsey, Alex Kunkel, Jim Gentry, Brian Olmstead, Karen Olen and Dave Heidemann. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 6 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Ceremony/TF
Annual Lighting of the Memorial Christmas Tree, 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road. The program features stories, music, and a special message. Participants will be provided with “Angel of Memories” ornaments for the tree. 208-735-0011.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Chorale performs Part 1 of Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The chorale is directed by Carson Wong and accompanied by Magic Valley Chamber Orchestra. The “Messiah” soloists are Jon Hunt, mezzo-soprano Malinda Phillips, Dennis Bortz and soprano Shawna Gottfredson. The program also includes familiar Christmas carols. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Hallmark Pharmacy, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Books and the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium ticket office.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Susan Jones, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Ceremony/Buhl
Wreaths Across America ceremony, 10 a.m. at the West End Cemetery, 1574 E. Elm St. Ceremony will be conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars and West End Men’s Association, followed by the placement of wreaths on veteran graves. Carpooling recommended. Information: twinfallsdar@gmail.com or 208-308-1810.
Fest/Buhl
Annual Christmas Tea, 1 p.m. at the Buhl United Methodist Church, 908 Maple St. The community is invited. Free.
Family fest/Burley
Crepes with the Clauses, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nature Nursery & Market, 120 E. Highway 81. Features a crepe breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus, storytime and other activities. Cost is $17 per child and $10 per adult. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Time slots are available for the event; reserve a spot: eventbrite.com or 208-261-3377.
Ballet/Burley
Centre Stage Studios’ “The Nutcracker” ballet at 2 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. General admission is $12 and tickets for senior citizens are $10. Reserved seating is $18 and $16 and available by calling 208-678-4117 or visiting Premier Dancewear from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Tickets are also available at the door or from cast members.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Ceremony/Filer
Wreaths Across America ceremony, 10 a.m. at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 E. 4000 N. Ceremony will be conducted by American Legion Post 47, followed by the placement of wreaths on veteran graves. Carpooling recommended. Information: twinfallsdar@gmail.com or 208-308-1810.
Dinner theater/Glenns Ferry
Dicken’s Festival features “A Dicken’s Christmas Carol” stage production at the Glenns Ferry Opera Theatre, 124 E. Idaho St. Prime rib dinner available from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with complimentary horse and carriage rides starting at 5 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and show, or $5 for show only. Reservations are requested: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Cantata/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale and Orchestra perform “I Hear The Prophet Callin’,” a Christmas cantata by Pepper Choplin, 7 p.m. at the Walker Center auditorium, 605 11th Ave E. Directed by Rick Strickland. Refreshments served after the performances. No charge for the concert. Freewill donations are appreciated.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, for Educators Night and Date Night, 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $15 for currently employed educators and school administrators; limit two tickets per person. Date Night offers a pre-show happy half-hour. Advance tickets at the theater box office. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Fun run/Jerome
Jingle Bell Fun Run, 8 a.m., starts and ends at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Cost is $20 per person or $60 for immediate family of four. Pre-register by Dec. 9 to get a shirt on race day. Register at jeromerecreationdistrict.com or at the recreation district office. 208-324-3389.
Ceremony/Jerome
Wreaths Across America ceremony, 11 a.m. at the Jerome Cemetery on West I Street.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Square Dance Club will dance at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Also an election of officers. All mainstream and plus dancers welcome. Cost is $5 per person.
Presentation/Ketchum
Artist Wendy Pabich with a presentation, reception and exhibit, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Zenergy Health Club and Spa, 245 Raven Road. Pabich discusses the mind, body and soul wisdom garnered from decades and how these ideas influence her art and life practices. In her adventures, Pabich has led graduate students to the wilds of Patagonia, taught wilderness skills and sustainability in the Himalaya, floated icy rivers in Alaska and navigated the length of the Grand Canyon. Also on exhibition is Sacramento-based Micah Crandall-Bears’ “Boundless Bands of Color” featuring prints with abstractions evoking a connection to nature. Presented by Robin Reiners Art Consultation. 208-720-5457.
Fest/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Village. Features a visit from Santa, holiday music, ice carving demonstrations, free cookies and hot cocoa, and a no-host outdoor bar. Visitsunvalley.com.
Ceremony/Wendell
Wreaths Across America ceremony, 10 a.m. at the Wendell Cemetery, 501 W. Ave. B.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Yoga/TF
Beer Yoga, 9 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Chorale performs Part 1 of Handel’s “Messiah” at 4 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Hallmark Pharmacy, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Books and the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium ticket office.
Music/TF
Christmas Concert Series, 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Features local musicians and groups, including Snake River Singers, Ryker Harris, Carolyn Satterfield, The Choir Guys, Marsha Neibling, Kade Atwood, Strings Attached, Marla Garrett and friends, and Helen Iverson. Free admission.
Music/Burley
Burley Stake and Burley West Stake Christmas concert, “Jesus Once of Humble Birth,” 7 p.m. at the Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave. Free admission. Donations of canned and dried packaged food will be accepted in the foyer for Helping Hands Food Pantry.
Cantata/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale and Orchestra perform “I Hear The Prophet Callin’,” a Christmas cantata by Pepper Choplin, at 4 p.m. at the Walker Center auditorium, 605 11th Ave E. Refreshments served after the performance. No charge for the concert. Freewill donations are appreciated.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Concert/Ketchum
Wood River Orchestra Holiday Concert, 4 p.m. at Church of the Bigwood, 100 Saddle Road. Free admission.
Monday, Dec. 16
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn how to get started with casting and basic stitching. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “National Parks Adventure” at 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Concert/Rupert
Eclipse 6 Christmas Concert, 5:30 p.m. dinner and 7:30 p.m. show, at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. The a cappella group from Utah debuted at the opening ceremonies during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and has traveled the world creating harmony at performances. Dinner tickets are $50 and regular show tickets are $35. Tickets are available at historicwilsontheatre.com.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 18 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Lunchtime Vibrations Holiday Series, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Dec. 18 at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Features Marsha Neibling playing the harp. Bring a lunch. Free admission.
Archery/Filer
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ winter open house with free shooting, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18 at 691 U.S. Highway 30. All ages and abilities welcome. Beginner equipment available. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069, or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, at 7:30 p.m. Dec 18-21, 26-28 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 and 29 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., with Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer. Backstage tour with a chat-back is Dec. 22 after the show. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Roaring Rockets” by Tony Mitton, 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/TF
Sip, Snack and Shop holiday event, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Includes wine, coffee, tea and snacks. 208-733-5477.
Youth fest/TF
Teen Cookie Decorating, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Teens in sixth through 12th grades can compete in the cookie decorating contest. Supplies are provided. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Music/Burley
Magic Philharmonic Orchestra Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the King Fine Arts Center, 2100 S. Parke Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets are available at Welch Music and Book Plaza in Burley and The Book Store in Rupert. Magicphilharmonic.org.
Youth fest/Jerome
Kids Night Out: Christmas celebration, 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Cost is $3 per child or free with membership upgrade. Pre-registration deadline is two days before the event. 208-324-3389.
Crafts/TF
Children’s Craft Day, noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 20 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Stop by anytime in the afternoon to make crafts. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Concert/TF
Community Christmas Concert featuring Jaime Thietten, Caleb Collins and the Rev. Lynn Schaal, 7 p.m. Dec 20 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Free admission.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 7 p.m. Dec. 20; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. Dec. 20 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10 a person; reservations are recommended.
Movie/Hailey
Friday Flicks will feature a family-friendly holiday movie at 4 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Free popcorn. Seating is limited. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Stories/TF
Stories with Santa, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 21 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The event features story time with Santa Claus and also crafts, a movie and snacks. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Youth fest/TF
Cookies for Santa event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Children can decorate cookies for Santa. Free.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21; “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Festivity/Ketchum
Starry Solstice Social, 5 p.m. Dec. 21 at Ketchum Town Square, 360 E. Ave. Features presentations, music, children’s activities and free food, cookies and hot chocolate. Also planetarium shows at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. at City Hall; reservations are required, email participate@ketchumidaho.org or call 208-727-5077.
Fundraiser/Shoshone
EMS Awareness breakfast and fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 21 at the Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly St. The breakfast is by donation. Meet the Lincoln County ambulance crew and learn about the community health emergency medical services programs. The event includes Santa from 10 a.m. to noon, free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Clause, coloring pages for children, raffle prizes, and live auction at 11:45 a.m.
Fundraiser/Wendell
Community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 21 at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E. Menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, hash browns, link sausage, scrambled eggs and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Music/TF
Christmas Concert Series, 6 p.m. Dec. 22 at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Features local musicians and groups, including Snake River Singers, Ryker Harris, Carolyn Satterfield, The Choir Guys, Marsha Neibling, Kade Atwood, Strings Attached, Marla Garrett and friends, and Helen Iverson. Free admission.
Music/Sun Valley
Annual Classic Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Sun Valley Opera House. Directed by Melodie Taylor-Maudlin with music direction by R.L. Rousey. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25 each or $20 per person in groups of 10 or more. Free for children 2 and younger. Tickets are available at sunvalleyresort.eventbrite.com.
Fest/Sun Valley
Brunch with Santa and holiday music, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 23 and 24 at the Sun Valley Club at Sun Valley Resort. Cost is $59 for adults, $29 for children. Free for ages 2 and younger. Reservations required: 208-622-2270.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 24; and “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Festivity/Sun Valley
Christmas Eve Celebration and Skating in a Winter Wonderland Ice Show, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Sun Valley outdoor ice rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Gates open at 3 p.m. The show features performances by Frank Sweiding and Anita Hartshorn, Ashley Clark and other professional skaters, along with the Sun Valley Figure Skating Club and visiting holiday guests. The celebration includes the Sun Valley Carolers and an appearance by Santa Claus, followed by the Torchlight Parade and fireworks on Dollar Mountain. Free cookies and hot chocolate. Sunvalley.com or visitsunvalley.com.
Music/TF
Bloom Solo, from Boise band Bread and Circus, 10 p.m. Dec. 27 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Music/Jackpot
Vegas Country,
a tribute to Shania Twain and Tim McGraw, 9 p.m. Dec. 27 and 8 p.m. Dec. 28 in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27, featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts (5 to 7 p.m.), Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Music/Hailey
Mickey and The Motorcars, 9 p.m. Dec. 27 at The Mint, 116 S. Main St. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $40 and available at eventbrite.com. Age 21 and older.
Music/TF
Tylor and the Train Robbers, 10 p.m. Dec. 28 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Family fest/TF
Between the Eves Hawaiian-themed event, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The family event features games, stories, movies, crafts and snacks. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Party, fireworks/Sun Valley
Family Night Skiing and Party, 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Dollar Mountain Lodge, 83 Elkhorn Road. The event features skiing, music, face painting, party hat decorating, a photo booth and bouncy twister, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Cost is $40 for adults and $30 for ages 12 and younger. Sunvalley.com or visitsunvalley.com.
Fest/Sun Valley
Annual New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash, a benefit for Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at the River Run Lodge on Serenade Lane. Presented by Sun Valley Company and Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Junior Patrons’ Circle. Features music by Portland-based duo Ben Braden and Nick Sadler of Strange Hotels and DJs Madeline O’Moore, Cara Stricker and Leigh Peterson of the Los Angeles-based female collective, Pet Cool. Also a photo booth, complimentary champagne until 10 p.m., and a midnight toast. Must be 21 and older. Tickets are $150 per person and available at sunvalleycenter.org or at Sun Valley Center’s box office in Ketchum. 208-726-9491.
