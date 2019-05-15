Art/TF
Idaho Commission on the Arts Fellowship Recipients exhibit is on display from May 21 through July 27 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Art opening: 7 to 9 p.m. May 21 at the gallery. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
“Celebration!” exhibit is on display from May 16 through June 6 at the Twin Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Artist reception and open house: 5 to 7 p.m. May 16. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Features winners from Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, works by guest artists Kaaren Stokes and Jess Roe, along with new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Leslie Lambert Redhead, Melissa Sage, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith and Judy Therrien. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“Unraveling: Reimagining Colonization in the Americas” exhibit is on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, through May 22, at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project re-examines the colonial history of the Americas and offers alternative perspectives and stories based on fact and fiction. The exhibition features work by contemporary artists Nicholas Galanin, Marcos Ramirez Erre, David Taylor, Umar Rashid, known as Frohawk Two Feathers, and Marie Watt. A guided exhibition tour is at 5:30 p.m. May 16 at the Sun Valley Center. A tour follows at the Community Library’s Regional History Museum with the “Who Writes History? Frontier Voice, Native Realities” exhibition that examines the coexistence of Native Americans and non-native newcomers to the Wood River Valley in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, May 15
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Start with learning the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 420-2786.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Bruce Michael, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Lights show/TF
Lights & Lasers showing, 10 p.m. at Shoshone Falls. The event starts at 7 p.m. with activities and food vendors. Tickets are $12 general admission for ages 13 and older, and $6 for children 6-12. Free for ages 5 and younger. Tickets are available at visitsouthidaho.com. VIP platform seats are sold out. Shuttle buses depart from the River Christian Fellowship Church parking lot, 4002 N. 3300 E.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in March. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Thursday, May 16
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Art reception/TF
Artist reception and open house for the “Celebration!” exhibit, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Twin Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Features winners from Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, works by guest artists Kaaren Stokes and Jess Roe, and new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists. Refreshments. Free admission. Info: 208-734-2787 or www.magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Lights show/TF
Lights & Lasers showing, 10 p.m. at Shoshone Falls. The event starts at 7 p.m. with activities and food vendors. Tickets are $12 general admission for ages 13 and older, and $6 for children 6-12. Free for ages 5 and younger. Tickets are available at visitsouthidaho.com. VIP platform seats are sold out. Shuttle buses depart from the River Christian Fellowship Church parking lot, 4002 N. 3300 E.
Theater/Filer
Magic Valley Commonwealth School’s middle and high school students perform Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7 p.m. at the Filer Middle School. The younger class performs a 15-minute “Midsummer Night’s Dream” before the main play. Free. Donations accepted.
Friday, May 17
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-2786.
Music/TF
Seth Brand, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co. 128 Main Ave. N. Brand is a nationally touring Americana singer-songwriter from Asheville, N.C., and his performance is accompanied by his wife, Sara, on percussion. No cover.
Tasting/TF
Around the World wine tasting and food pairing, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. A tasting tour of Argentina with four wines that are paired with some Argentinian bites. Cost is $25; register at 208-733-5477.
Fest/TF
Rock Paper Scissors Tournament, 6 p.m. at the Downtown Commons at Main Avenue South and Hansen Street East. Presented by First Federal. Local businesses compete for a chance to win $8,000 for a local charity of their choice. Free entertainment starts at 6 p.m., with the tournament at 7 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase.
Lights show/TF
Lights & Lasers showing, 10 p.m. at Shoshone Falls. The event starts at 7 p.m. with activities and food vendors. All seats are sold out. Visitsouthidaho.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m., and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/Filer
Magic Valley Commonwealth School’s middle and high school students perform Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7 p.m. at the Filer Middle School. The younger class performs a 15-minute “Midsummer Night’s Dream” before the main play. Free. Donations accepted.
Bird fest/Hagerman
Hagerman Bird Festival features field, catamaran or white water rafting trips, and field hosts. Other activities open to the public starting at 11 a.m. at Memorial Gym, 160 N. State St., including Festival Marketplace, kid’s free “make a birdhouse chime” table, Friday afternoon meet and greet, and Friday evening Barn Owl Project keynote speaker with live owl. Register for field and boat trips at hagermanbirdfestival.org.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Fundraiser/Filer
Intermountain Donor Services Ambassador Program hosts its inaugural Just Say YES Idaho Benefit at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. Features WPRA approved barrel racing starting at 8 a.m., followed by team roping, a play day at noon, and a dinner, auction and live music at 7 p.m., doors opens at 5 p.m. The benefit raises funds to assist the YES Ambassadors in educating and to bring awareness to the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation. Registration information: Lillie Kaster, 208-308-2466, or Shanna Stradley, 208-847-5541.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Music/TF
Family karaoke, 10:30 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Sing and dance to your favorite songs. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Quilting/TF
National Project Linus Blanket Day, noon to 4 p.m. at The Church, 1708 Heyburn Ave. E. The community is welcome to come and participate in making quilts and blankets for children in need. Bring a cutting mat and rotary blade if available. Info: Jamie Jolley, 208-539-8448 or projectlinus.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Planet Nine” with sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Rock Creek Restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Music/TF
Jacob Hanchey, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Lights show/TF
Lights & Lasers showing, 10 p.m. at Shoshone Falls. The event starts at 7 p.m. with activities and food vendors. All seats are sold out. Visitsouthidaho.com.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Bird fest/Hagerman
Hagerman Bird Festival features field, catamaran or white water rafting trips and a Saturday evening banquet with a keynote speaker. Other activities open to the public through 5 p.m. at Memorial Gym, 160 N. State St., including Festival Marketplace, kid’s free “make a birdhouse chime” table, Saturday noon student entertainment and Saturday afternoon Birds of Prey presentation with live birds. Register for field and boat trips at hagermanbirdfestival.org.
Fest/Hailey
Hailey’s Arborfest celebration, 10 a.m. at Roberta McKercher Park, with music, bouncy forest, seedling handout, information, food, drinks, vendors, and a fun run. Festivities begin at 10 a.m., followed by proclamation reading at 11 a.m., and a fun run at 11:30 a.m., with registration at 10 a.m. Haileyidaho.com.
Bike ride/Hailey
Biking for Mental Wellness StigmaFree Ride, presented by National Alliance on Mental Illness–Wood River Valley. The ride goes along the Wood River Trail Bike Path. Check-in from 9 to 11 a.m. with bike rides beginning at Wood River YMCA, 101 Saddle Road, Ketchum, or at the Blaine County Recreation District’s Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey. Costumes are welcome. Prizes will be awarded. Suggested donation is $25 for individual riders or $100 for a team of six goes to support NAMI’s free community support groups. Haileyidaho.com.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6-8 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School gym. Potluck and social, 6-7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance showcase by Hollister Elementary students; a contra dance (an East Coast traditional dance style), 7-8 p.m.; and music by “The Acrasians,” a Treasure Valley based string band. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Free. 208-655-4215.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Ageless Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. at the center, 310 Main St. N. Cost is $8. 208-423-4338.
Fundraiser/Wendell
Wendell Senior Center’s community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at the center, 380 First Ave. E. Menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, link sausages, hash browns, scrambled eggs and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Sunday, May 19
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 420-2786.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Rehearsal/Burley
Choir practice for patriotic program, sponsored by Burley Lions Club, 6:30 p.m. Sundays, beginning May 19, at the Burley Junior High School choir room, 700 W. 16th St. Ages 14 and older are welcome. Directed by Steve Floyd, former Burley High School band instructor The performance is June 30. Info: Colleen Wood, 208-678-3652 or 431-3682.
Bird fest/Hagerman
Hagerman Bird Festival continues with field trips. Register at hagermanbirdfestival.org.
Tours/Hansen
Historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Monday, May 20
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn the basic stitches and techniques for knitting and crocheting. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, May 21
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Art opening for the Idaho Commission on the Arts Fellowship Recipients exhibit, 7 to 9 p.m. in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Phantom of the Universe” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. May 22 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Ryan Chrys and the Roughcuts, 6 to 8 p.m. May 22 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Cooking class/TF
Let’s Get Grilling cooking class with Carrie Richins of Kimberly, 6 p.m. May 22 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is garlic herb marinated shrimp, buttermilk-herb marinated chicken and Korean-style marinated steak. The class covers the purposes of marinating and the basic types of marinades: using vinegar vs. citrus juice vs. buttermilk or yogurt, as well as marinating times for different types of proteins. Cost is $40; register at 208-733-5477.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-up free film screening of “Wrestler” at 6:30 p.m. May 22 in the Sligar Auditorium at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. A moderated discussion follows. The film is about the wrestling team at Huntsville’s J.O. Johnson High School, which has been on Alabama’s failing schools list for many years. As they fight their way towards the state championship, four of the wrestlers face injustices and challenges on and off the mat. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service. Free slice of pizza available at 6 p.m.; each additional slice is $1. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Workshop/Hailey
Spring open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6 p.m. May 22 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own materials; limited supplies are available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club potluck with graduation, 6:30 p.m. May 22 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Tasting/TF
Wine tasting with Trefethen Family Vineyards, 5 to 7 p.m. May 23 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. A tasting of six wines with David Roth, Trefethen Family Vineyards western regional manager. Cost is $25 per person. 208-733-5477.
Contest/Paul
Deadline is May 23 for Memorial Day essay contest, “Why the Poppy is the Flower of Remembrance,” sponsored by Paul American Legion Auxiliary Unit 77. Open to ages 6-18. Essay must be 100 to 200 words and include the student’s name, phone number and age at the top of the page. Winner receives $25. Essay will be read at the American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony at the Paul Cemetery. Send entries to ssaunders1959@pmt.org or American Legion Auxiliary Unit 77, Essay contest, P.O. Box 254, Paul ID 83347.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m. May 24, and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. May 24 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Music/Jerome
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. May 24 at Mountain View Barn, 330 S. 329 E. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Iris show/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society’s annual iris show May 25 at the KMVT community room, 1100 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Entries will be accepted from 8 to 10 a.m. with judging at 10:30 a.m.; you don’t need to be a member to enter. Public viewing will be from 1 to 3 p.m., featuring different colors, varieties and fragrance of the irises. Society members will be available with information about growing irises. Free admission. Info: Jeanette Graham, 208-734-3613 or 208-308-7054.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon May 25 at Twin Falls Farmers Market on North College Road
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. May 25 at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. May 25; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Planet Nine” with sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Joshua Summers, 6 to 9 p.m. May 25 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Archery/Wendell
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3D archery shoot, May 25-26 at Niagara Springs, seven miles south of Wendell. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., and scores must be posted by 4 p.m. Awards presented each day for each category. Fees per day: $20 for adults, $15 young adult (15-17), $10 youth (12-14), $5 children 7-11, free for ages 6 and younger, or $40 for family (parents and two children). Info: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. May 28; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Phantom of the Universe” with live sky tour. 7 p.m. The 8 p.m. show is offered in Spanish, “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo” (“Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight”). Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. May 28 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 29 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. May 29; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Brianne Lynn, 6 to 8 p.m. May 29 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “There’s A Nightmare In My Closet” by Mercer Mayer, 11 a.m. May 30 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 May 30; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. May 30 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Angelic Vol 1: Heirs and Graces” by Simon Spurrier. Centuries after humanity has disappeared, the Earth belongs to animals genetically modified for a war they don’t remember, guarding a world they don’t understand. The repressive tribal routines are unbearable for Qora, who yearns to explore, to discover and to fly free. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. May 31; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest, parade/TF
Twin Falls Western Days, May 31, June 1 and 2, at Twin Falls City Park. Parade, June 1; car show, June 1 and 2; and live music with several bands, all three days, Also vendors and food. Twinfallswesterndays.com.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on tamales cooking class, 6 p.m. June 1 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn how to make pork tamales with Chuy and Hope Ortegas. They use an original family recipe and add a modern twist to it. Cost is $50; register at 208-733-5477.
Fish derby/Fairfield
Children’s free fishing derby for ages 13 and younger, 8 to 11 a.m. June 1 at the Camas Kids Pond (one mile east on U.S. 20 and one-fourth mile north). Registration starts at 7 a.m., with age brackets for 5 and younger, 6-9 and 10-13. A parent or guardian must accompany child to register for the derby. Also prizes, hot dogs and ice cream. Idaho Fish and Game will have extra fishing equipment. Presented by Camas Chamber of Commerce, city of Fairfield and Sportsman Warehouse. Fairfieldidaho.net.
Fest/Fairfield
Camas Lily Day, June 2 in City Park. Highlights: Camas Chamber of Commerce community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. at the Camas County Senior Center, 129 W. Willow Ave.; vendors, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the park; and entertainment, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring Bryon Hildreth and Toby Lapp, 11 a.m.; Shoshone-Bannock Native American dancing, 1 p.m.; corn-hole championship, 3 p.m.; and music by Dirty Johnny, 4 p.m. Fairfieldidaho.net, 208-358-1006.
Fundraiser/Filer
Annual Quick Response Unit Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 2 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. The event include registration and pancake breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m., and motorcycle challenge run, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with stops at each QRU locations. Family friendly activities follow from 4 to 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds, including a barbecue, music by Front Porch Flavor, bounce house, photo booth and a raffle. Cost is $25 for an all-day adult pass and $10 for an evening pass. A child’s pass is half price. Proceeds go to support nine local quick response units: West End (Paul), Filer, Buhl, Hagerman, Salmon Tract (Hollister), Rupert, Rock Creek (Kimberly), Bliss and Castleford. Qrufundraiser.org.
