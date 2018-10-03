Exhibitions
Art/TF
Fourth annual “Places and Faces of Idaho” art show by local artists Bill Garibyan and Jeff Lohr, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 through Oct. 6 at Christa's Dress Shoppe, 202 Second Ave. E. Open to the public.
Art/TF
“The Art of Teaching” exhibit is on display through Oct. 27 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features the works of more than 20 area school art teachers and Full Moon Gallery artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft, sponsored by CapEd Credit Union and Professional Frame. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
“Old School” art exhibit by Sheryl and Bill West, Judy and Mike Youngman, with works on display through Nov. 24 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Glenns Ferry
“The World and All That’s In It” by Laurel Lake McGuire, with works on display through October at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. The exhibit is an exploration in watercolor portraying the beauty in the natural world all around us and the wonders we see when we really look. Meet the artist: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Arts/Ketchum
“We the People: Protest and Patriotism” exhibit continues on display through Dec. 14 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit explores the many ways Americans participate in democracy. The exhibition offers historical artifacts, and works by Deborah Aschheim, Kate Haug, Paul Shambroom, Mel Ziegler, Eugene Richards and Paul Fusco. Free exhibition tour with artists Aschheim and Shambroom, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Also exhibition tours, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and Dec. 6. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Music/TF
Sheery Barnhart with old-time country music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze is open at the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. Hours: 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Corn maze/TF
CSI Corn Maze is open at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm, across from CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 27. CSI Council of Horticulture students oversee the project. Bring a flashlight for night visits. Admission is $4. Children age 3 and younger admitted free. An adult must accompany children 14 and younger.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Workshop/TF
Past Life Research course, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 at CSI’s Shields Building, room 108. Learn to use a pendulum and incorporate charts to discover who you were in past lives. Bring a pendulum, or one will be provided to use in class. Instructor Sandy March is a Reiki master and has been working in the alternative health field for more than 19 years. Cost is $49. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI’s Community Education Center.
Workshop/Hailey
Open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own materials; limited supplies are available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Pre-register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: Ramona, 208-732-5460.
Lecture/Ketchum
“The Soul of America” presentation by Jon Meacham, 6:30 p.m. at Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Presented by Sun Valley Center for the Arts in partnership with the Community Library and is part of The Center’s “We the People: Protest and Patriotism” Big Idea project. Tickets are sold out; call 208-726-9491 to be placed on a wait list. Sunvalleycenter.org.
Thursday, Oct. 4
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Chrysanthemum” by Kevin Henkes, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 4 through Oct. 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Dancing/TF
“Country Swing” classes, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 4 through Nov. 1, in CSI Gym 304. Learn the basics of swing, two-step and various couple dances. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance in the area for several years. Fee is $90 for couples. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI’s Community Education Center.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Film/Ketchum
Manhattan Short Film Festival, presented by Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 4:15 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. Film finalists are "Baghead" (United Kingdom), "Fire in Cardboard City" (New Zealand), "Home Shopper" (USA), "Her" (Kosovo), "Two Strangers Who Meet Five Times" (United Kingdom), "Someone" (Germany), "Chuchotage" (Hungary), "Fauve" (Canada) and "Lacrimosa" (Austria). The audience can vote for Best Film and Best Actor, with local votes tallied by the Sun Valley Center and forwarded to the New York City headquarters of Manhattan Short. Winners announced Oct. 8 at ManhattanShort.com. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers and are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Oct. 5
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze, 1 to 10 p.m. Fridays on the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. Admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 5 through Oct. 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Fest/TF
Oktoberfest, 5 to 10 p.m. in downtown Twin Falls. Features music, games, chalk-walk contest and vendors.
Corn maze/TF
CSI Corn Maze, 5 to 10 p.m. at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm, across from CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Bring a flashlight for night visits. Admission is $4. Children age 3 and younger admitted free. An adult must accompany children 14 and younger.
Meeting/TF
Central Idaho Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind meeting, 6 p.m. at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. The group meets on the first Friday of each month. Free and open to the public. Info: Mai Nguyen, 208-409-6233.
Music/TF
Dewey, Pickette and Howe with bluegrass music, 6 to 9 p.m. at the First Friday event at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.; along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/Gooding
Gooding Basque Association’s First Friday dinner, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, corner of Idaho 26 and 46. Meal includes grilled lamb chops, pork loin with red peppers, lamb shanks, homemade soup, green salad, rice, green beans, sheepherder’s bread and desserts. Cost is $16 per meal and $14 for senior citizens. 208-308-5051.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Carnival/Rupert
Minidoka County 4-H Carnival, hosted by Minidoka 4-H Teen Association, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the McGregor Center at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. In celebration of National 4-H Week, the carnival showcases the many projects available for youth. No cost to attend and youth earn clover tokens to redeem for prizes.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Fest/TF
Oktoberfest, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Twin Falls. Features chalk walk, bike race, car show, children’s activities, music, games, and beer and food vendors.
Contest/TF
Pumpkin-carving contest at Oktoberfest at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Contest categories for children ages 12 and younger, and adults 13 and older, with set-up from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and judging at 2 p.m. with prizes. Bring carving utensils and pumpkins. One entry per person. Pumpkins to be carved at the event. Preregistration required. 208-733-5477.
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. Admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Corn maze/TF
CSI Corn Maze, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm, across from Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Bring a flashlight for night visits. Admission is $4. Children age 3 and younger admitted free. An adult must accompany children 14 and younger.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 4:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Buddy Walk to raise awareness for Down Syndrome, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eastland Drive and Pole Line Road trailhead to the Evel Knievel jump site. The Buddy Walk is organized by Madison Ferrell for a senior project at Filer High School. No registration fee; donations are welcome. All proceeds and donations will go to the National Down Syndrome Society. The event includes a quilt raffle at 6:45 p.m. ($5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets), and also a bake sale. Info: 208-421-4782 or s19mferrell@filer.k12.id.us.
Music/TF
Brianne Lynn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music, dinner/Buhl
Music by Heath Clark and a prime rib dinner, 7 to 10 p.m. at Mimi’s Saddlehorn Event Center, 289 Clear Springs Road. Tickets are $25 (includes dinner) and are available only in advance at the events center or call 208-543-2721.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fest/Heyburn
Heyburn’s Riverton Pumpkin Festival, noon to 5 p.m. at the Riverside Park. Presented by HOPE group, Heyburn Organization Promoting Child Safety and Community Awareness. Features music by the Jason Lugo Band, vendors, free hamburgers and hot dogs, along with car seat inspections, emergency vehicles on display to promote safety, free pumpkins, small child maze and treat bags.
Walk/Ketchum
Wildflower Walk features Autumn Color, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Jim Rineholt, retired Sawtooth National Recreation Area forester. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at Sawtooth Botanical Garden, four miles south of Ketchum. Rineholt leads the group to several spots for autumn color in the Wood River Valley and discusses the natural history of native trees and the complex influences that cause leaves to turn color. Bring suitable outerware, water and lunch; leave pets at home. Presented by the botanical garden and Idaho Native Plant Society. Free. Sbgarden.org or 208-726-9358.
Dinner/Paul
Paul Post 77 American Legion hosts a chili and cinnamon roll dinner at 6 p.m. at the Wilbur C. Hall, 132 W. Wayne St. Tickets are $6 and available at the door. The public is invited. For tickets or information, contact Commander Jerry Sparks, 208-650-8767; and Adjutant Damian D. Rodriguez, 208-679-2550.
Sunday, Oct. 7
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 4 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season is themed “A World of Music” and features a new work by Caleb Collins and the 2018 Youth Soloist Competition winners, Andrew Coleman, piano; Jerrel Martin, cello; and Seth Beus, violin. The orchestra adds a favorite Haydn symphony. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/Hagerman
Pool tournaments on Sundays at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St. Scotch doubles at 4 p.m. and eight-ball double elimination at 7 p.m.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Stage Station and Stricker Homesite are open 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site includes the oldest building in Magic Valley. The interpretive center shows the area’s history to 1904 and the Stricker store has been renovated to an 1880s' store. 208-423-4000.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Oct. 8
Class/TF
Magic Valley YMCA’s lifeguard class, 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8, 9 and 11, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13-14 at 1751 Elizabeth Blvd. Registration deadline is Oct. 5. Participants must be at least age 16 by the last day of class to register. Upon class completion, lifeguards receive Red Cross lifeguard certification, basic life support certification, basic first aid certification and emergency oxygen administration certification. Cost is $250 per person. To register or for info: Randy Wastradowski, Magic Valley YMCA chief executive officer, at 208-733-2408, ext. 108, or randy.wastradowski@ymcatf.com.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic of two dances every week, plus 30 minutes of social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows square dance lesson for beginners who started in September, 7 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 107 Seventh Ave. E. Workshop for experienced dancers follows at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn more about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a classic romantic comedy starring Jimmy Stewart at 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Pat Marcantonio will introduce the film. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 7 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Sold out. 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “Public Art in Context” by Curtis Eaton, Paul Smith and Dave LeMure at 7:30 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Youthfest/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s “Science After School” free outdoor program with two six-week sessions, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Oct. 9, at Hemingway STEAM School, 111 Eighth St. E., Ketchum, and Thursdays, starting Oct. 11, at Bellevue Elementary School, 305 N. Fifth St., Bellevue. Students in fourth and fifth grades explore science through collaboration, research, games, journaling and service learning. Participants visit the ecosystems within walking distance of school. All materials and snacks are provided. Pre-registration is required; contact Alisa McGowan, ERC program director, at alisa@ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Cards/Jerome
Pinochle is open to the public at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Cost is $3 per person. Taco bar is available before the games. Smoke-free room. For info, call or text Gail Quinn at 208-420-7238.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Kiwanis Club’s Octoberfeast, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (before 6 p.m.) or $25 per family. Proceeds go to the Kiwanis children’s programs.
Book talk/TF
“Let's Talk About It” book discussion series, themed "The Humanity of Science and Technology," 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The third session of the reading and discussion series features “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot with guest scholar Shelley McEuen of CSI. Books are available at the reference desk. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents Mary Zimmerman's “The Secret in the Wings” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-12 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. In the production, a child confronts subjects of loss, love, marriage and family through the reading of a book of little known fairy tales. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors or students, with tickets available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Fest/Hailey
Trailing of the Sheep Festival features a Farm to Table Dinner with American lamb and local produce, 6 p.m. Oct. 10-11 at Wood River Sustainability Center, 308 S. River St. Cost is $90 each. Reservations are available at trailingofthesheep.org.
Fest/Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities, Oct. 11 in Wood River Valley: Taste and Craft events with premiere ticket holders at 4 p.m. and general admission at 7 p.m. at Limelight Hotel, 151 S. Main St., Ketchum (ticket info: tastecraftevent.com); and “The Shepherdess of the Glaciers" film encore presentation at 7 p.m. at the Community School, 1 Community School Drive, Sun Valley, cost is $20. Also “Cooking with Lamb” classes at several venues. Schedule and to pre-register: trailingofthesheep.org.
Youth race/TF
YMCA’s Kids Superhero Race, 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Magic Valley YMCA, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd. The kids’ race is about promoting a healthy lifestyle and being active. All ages are welcome. Come dressed as your favorite superhero. Registration fee is $10; pre-register at the YMCA or ymcatf.com.
Photography/TF
Terry’s Digital Photography Bootcamp, “Your Next Step,” 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Perrine Conference Room, 195 River Vista Place. American landscape photographer Terry Halbert presents a review for understanding his 12 tips, including exposure, composition and light, digital workflow, building an equipment kit, and displaying your work. Cost is $120 for Magic Valley Arts Council members or $135 for nonmembers. Register: magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Oct. 12. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Piano Celebration Series with Del Parkinson, "My Favorite Chopin,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the CSI Fine Arts Center. The program focuses on Frederic Chopin’s life and works. The recital blends narration, visual images, and Parkinson performing some of Chopin’s best-known works. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI box office.
Acoustic/Jerome
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., off of U.S. 93. No cover.
Fest/Hailey, Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities, Oct. 12 in Wood River Valley: Sheep ranching presentation at 2:30 p.m. at The Community Library, 415 Spruce St., Ketchum, free; “For the Love of Lamb,” 4:30 p.m. downtown Ketchum ($20 wristband); and Sheep Tales Gathering with "Gaucho del Norte" and “Sheepherders with Cell Phones,” 7 p.m. at Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road, $20. Also fiber workshops and “Cooking with Lamb” classes at several venues. Championship Sheepdog Trials, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey; $3, children under 12 admitted free. Schedule and to pre-register: trailingofthesheep.org.
Music/Jackpot
Montgomery Gentry, 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 8 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 13 at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Art show/TF
Art for Hospice third annual show, “Best of the Best,” art exhibit to benefit “Visions of Home,” 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Garden Hilton Inn, 1741 Harrison St. (off Pole Line Road). Open to the public. Information: Kathy LilyField, 208-543-5360 or Kathylf2000@gmail.com.
Youthfest/TF
Annual Kids Day, 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Goodwill Store, 870 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. The event features fun activities, games and treats for children. Free.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 4:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Epicurean Evening fundraiser, presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation, 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Features dinner, wine and beer tasting, live and silent auctions. Dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Attire is Old Hollywood. Tickets are $125 each and are available at the foundation office. No tickets available at the door. Info: 208-814-0045.
Music/TF
Heather Platts, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 13 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Harvest fest/Gooding
Gooding Rotary Club’s Cheese, Wine And Beer Fall Harvest Fest, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Gooding Country Club, 1951 U.S. 26. Features tastings hosted by area wineries, breweries and cheese producers, along with live and silent auctions. The annual event raises funds to help the club support local and regional programs. 21 and older. Cost is $20.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Third annual Fall Fling fundraiser dinner, hosted by Little Wood River Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3001 and Auxiliary, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. The menu includes German schnitzel, bratwurst and sauerkraut, German potato salad, homemade pumpkin pie cake and apple strudel. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Snake River Elks Lodge bar or VFW Post 3001 members. Information: VFW Facebook page at facebook.com/vfwpost3001.
Fest/Hailey, Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities Oct. 13: Sheep Folklife Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hailey’s Roberta McKercher Park, featuring music, dance, artists, food and sheep shearing demonstrations; children’s craft activities, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Story of Lamb at the Folklife Fair, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.; Lamb Fest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park; and The Story of Wool at the Folklife Fair, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sheep Jam starts at 6 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques on Main Street, Ketchum ($75 for cocktail reception, dinner and show), with music by The Dusty 45s, 8:30 p.m. ($25 show only). Also fiber workshops and “Cooking with Lamb” classes at several venues. Championship Sheepdog Trials, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey; $3, children under 12 admitted free. Trailingofthesheep.org.
Walk/Jerome
Magic Valley Down Syndrome Awareness Walk, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Jerome Recreation Center, 2032 S. Lincoln Ave. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk at 10 a.m. The walk is about one mile, starting and ending at the recreation center. Free activities follow in Rotary and Thompson Memorial Park next to the center. Register to walk for free or cost is $6 for a T-shirt or $8 for a T-shirt and meal ticket. Pre-register at jeromerecreationdistrict.com.
Tournament/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s co-ed pool tournament starts with lunch at noon Oct. 13 at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Entry fee is $10 and includes lunch. Cash prizes for top three teams. Pre-register: 208-324-5642.
Dancing/Jerome
Square and Round Dance for all mainstream and plus dancers Oct. 13 at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Bring finger foods. Club members, come prepared to pay dues and insurance for next year. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Fest, parade/Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities Oct. 14: Sheep photography tour, 9 a.m. at Ketchum Post Office, 151 Fourth St., free; sheepherding stories, 9:30 a.m. at Limelight Hotel, 151 S. Main St., Ketchum, free; and art show, picnic and music, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Ketchum Town Square. Trailing of the Sheep Parade at noon with Faulkner Land and Livestock sheep going along Ketchum’s Main Street; and sheepherder hike and stories, 2 p.m. at Ketchum’s Forest Service Park at First and Washington streets ($10 bus ride). Championship Sheepdog Trials, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey; $3, free for children under 12. Trailingofthesheep.org.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Oct. 16; and “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dance workshop/TF
“Hip Hop Dance” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 16 through Dec. 4, in CSI’s Gym, room 304. The class is for adults and students 12 and older. Exercise to music and explore different styles of hip-hop street dance, while learning an ongoing routine. Instructor Keesha Olander, a Twin Falls native, has been a professional dancer in Los Angeles for 16 years. Cost is $80; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.
Writing workshop/TF
“Creative Writing” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 16 to Dec. 3, at CSI’s Shields Building, room 109. The course is taught by CSI Theater and English instructor Shane Brown and Idaho poet Laureate and English professor Jim Irons. Students create material while learning the structures of creative nonfiction writing. Fee is $70; register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.
Opening fest/TF
Twin Falls Optimist Youth House will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening event, 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at 239 Third Ave. N.
Festivity/Filer
International Gift Sale, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20, hosted by Filer Mennonite Church, 109 Fifth St., with handcrafted fair-trade items from artisans around the world. The event is in collaboration with Dunia Fair Trade Marketplace in Boise. Info: Mennonite Church, 208-326-5150, or Dunia, 208-333-0535.
Fest/Jerome
Samhain Witch's Tea and Ball, 5 to 9 p.m. Oct 20 at Comfort Inn & Suites, 379 Crossroads Point Blvd., near U.S. 93 and Interstate 84 junction. Presented by Gem State Black Hat Society and the Magic Valley Pagans. Features dancing, contests, music, auctions, raffles, food, wine, an ancestor altar and a group journeying meditation. Tickets are $5. Deadline for ticket reservations is Oct. 10 at https://app.etickets.to/buy/?e=16728.
