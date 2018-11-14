Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Old School” art exhibit by Sheryl and Bill West, Judy and Mike Youngman, with works on display through Nov. 24 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display Nov. 15 through Jan. 26 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Free open house reception to meet the artists, 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15, also refreshments. The exhibit features the works of Full Moon Gallery guest artists Pat Alsup, Wanda Alsup, Jim Barrett, Wayne Bench, Iris Boyd, Luanne Christensen, Tannya Cluff, Sarah Crawford, Monica D’Angelo, Dana Higby, Burke Newman and Emmy Lou Rogers, and gallery member artists. Works include acrylic painting, ceramics, glass, jewelry, leather, mixed media, oil painting, photography, watercolor painting and woodwork. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and sponsored by Babbel’s Cleaners & Alterations, Hurt & Associates Financial Services and Five Fish Press. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Photography/Glenns Ferry
“Images & Imagination” photography exhibit by Denny Thurston, with works on display through Jan. 14 at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Arts/Ketchum
“We the People: Protest and Patriotism” exhibit continues on display through Dec. 14 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit explores the many ways Americans participate in democracy. The exhibition offers historical artifacts, and works by Deborah Aschheim, Kate Haug, Paul Shambroom, Mel Ziegler, Eugene Richards and Paul Fusco. Free guided exhibition tour, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Music/TF
Wine Wednesday with music by Joshua Summers, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees’ premier opening and gala dinner, “Storybook Christmas,” 6 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Recreation District gymnasium, 1750 Parke Ave., with decorated trees, wreaths and displays. Features dinner at 6:30 p.m., music, and a silent tree auctions. Tickets are $15 each, call Alisha at 208-300-0523 or email festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com. The festival raises money for scholarships for students going into the healthcare field and grants to area quick response units, search and rescues, and other healthcare related needs. Info: Bruce at 208-312-8856.
Workshop/Hailey
“Relief Printmaking: A Classic” Craft Series workshop with artist and printmaker Marne Elmore, 6 to 9 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Design an image on a printing block, carve into the block, and print with ink on paper using the printing press. No prior experience in printmaking is necessary. Cost is $35 for Sun Valley Center members and $45 for nonmembers. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Also a non-perishable food collection for Christmas. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book ““An Awesome Book of Thanks” by Dallas Clayton, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Art reception/TF
Open house reception for “Deck the Walls” exhibit, 5 to 7 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Meet the artists and also refreshments. Features the works of 12 Full Moon Gallery guest artists as well as gallery member artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and sponsored by Babbel’s Cleaners & Alterations, Hurt & Associates Financial Services and Five Fish Press. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Cooking class/TF
“Healthy, Delicious Holidays” hands-on cooking demonstrations, 6 to 7 p.m. in the Oak Rooms on the lower level at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W. Presented by Mark Owsley, St. Luke’s executive chef, and Dianna Zunino, registered dietitian. Create holiday favorites with a healthy twist, and enjoy samples and recipes. Free; register at 208-814-0095.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees, “Storybook Christmas,” 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Recreation District gymnasium, 1750 Parke Ave., with decorated trees, wreaths, displays and entertainment. Info: Bruce at 208-312-8856 or festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com.
Dinner/Gooding
Annual turkey dinner, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Cost is $10 per adult and $5 per child under 12.
Music/Sun Valley
The War and Treaty concert with Michael and Tanya Trotter, 7:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road, as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ winter performing arts series. The band’s music is a mix of blues, rhythm and blues, rock and soul, and ballads. Premium tickets are $60 for Sun Valley Center members and $70 for nonmembers. General tickets are $35 and $45 and student seating is $17.50 and $30. Prices don’t include taxes or ticket fees. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Nov. 16
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Gala/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving’s Gala of Giving, 6 p.m. at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Features live and silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres and beverages. A ticketed event. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season’s theme is “A World of Music.” Guest conductor Colin Brien conducts Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and “Candide,” Grieg’s “Peer Gynt,” his own tone poem called “The West” and more. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees, “Storybook Christmas,” 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Recreation District gymnasium, 1750 Parke Ave., with decorated trees, wreaths, displays and entertainment. Info: Bruce at 208-312-8856 or festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com.
Music/Burley
Magic Philharmonic Orchestra Salute to Youth concert, 7:30 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd., with guest conductor Patrick Brooks, a professor of music at Idaho State University. Also features two youth soloists accompanied by the orchestra. Klara McCall performs Suite Antique, by John Rutter, on the flute. Natalie Cohen, a senior at Burley High School, performs the first movement of Violin Concerto in A Major by W. A. Mozart. The orchestra’s other selections include the Dvorak Symphony No. 9 and Disney favorites. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets are available at Welch Music and Book Plaza in Burley and The Book Store in Rupert. Magicphilharmonic.org.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Jerome
Moonshine Bandits and Devil’s County, 7:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Presented by Kat Kountry 106 KKMV. The event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $18 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $22 day of show. Reserved seats are $25. 208-644-1111.
Saturday, Nov. 17
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving features a free breakfast with Santa, 9 to 11 a.m. at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with displays of holiday trees and wreaths, along with entertainment. Daily admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new, unwrapped toy. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Celebration/TF
Costco’s 25th-year celebration, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 731 Pole Line Road. Members and non-members are welcome to attend the celebration.
Family fest/TF
Family Fun Day, all day at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., in celebration of Idaho Family Read Week encouraging families to read and play together. The event includes an I-Spy Wall and Scavenger Hunt, and each participating family receives a free book while supplies last. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Tasting/TF
Stock Your Cellar holiday wine tasting, 5 to 8 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The tasting features a selection of 24 wines, and a complimentary Riedel wine glass. Cost is $35; register at 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Lex, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Gala/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving’s BBQ, Brews and Bids, 7 p.m. at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Features music by the Jason Lugo Band, a barbecue, beverages and, live and silent auctions in support of local charities. Tickets at magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Lizzie Smith, featuring “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway N. The novel follows the life story of Janie Crawford from her teenage years to middle-age and how her life unfolds within three different relationships. 208-543-6500.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees, “Storybook Christmas,” starts at 9 a.m. at the Oregon Trail Recreation District gymnasium, 1750 Parke Ave. Info: Bruce at 208-312-8856 or festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Music/Jerome
Royal Bliss, Joyous Wolf, Messer and Chapter Black, 7:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $17 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $22 day of show. Reserved seat are $25. 208-644-1111.
Film/Rupert
Idaho Public Television’s free preview of “Let’s Go Luna,” a new animated series from PBS KIDS, 10 a.m. at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. The film follows the hilarious adventures of three friends — Leo, a wombat from Australia; Carmen, a butterfly from Mexico; and Andy, a frog from the U.S. — as they traverse the globe with their parents’ traveling performance troupe, “Circo Fabuloso.” Seating is limited and reservations are suggested, idahoptv.org.
Music/Rupert
Jam session with Ray Stockton, 1 p.m. at the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum, 99 E. Baseline Road. Come play your instrument at the impromptu event or listen to the music. Bring refreshments or a potluck item. Free. 208-436-0336.
Fest/Wendell
Wendell Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Kick-off Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wendell Elementary School on North Idaho Street. Features crafts, artwork, lunch and entertainment. Info: Wendell Chamber, 208-320-3414, or Becky, 208-536-5271).
Sunday, Nov. 18
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving features Family Day from noon to 5 p.m. with pictures with princesses, 1 to 3 p.m., at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. The festival features displays of holiday trees and wreaths, along with entertainment. Daily admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new, unwrapped toy. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Celebration/TF
Costco’s 25th-year celebration, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 731 Pole Line Road. Members and non-members are welcome to attend the celebration.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Jarren Benton on tour, 7 p.m. at 360 Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S. Tickets are $10 to $30, and available at brownpapertickets.com.
Rehearsal/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale’s rehearsal for its Christmas cantata, 5 p.m. at Gooding Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Performance dates are Dec. 7-9 at the Walker Center in Gooding. All singers are welcome.
Games/Hagerman
Pool tournaments on Sundays at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St. Scotch doubles at 4 p.m. and eight-ball double elimination at 7 p.m.
Music/Hailey
Wood River Orchestra’s fall concert with music of American composers, 4 p.m. at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater on Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Free admission, donations are welcome.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Nov. 19
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving features a Senior Social with refreshments, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Daily admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new, unwrapped toy. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Yarn workshop/TF
Beginning Knitting and Crocheting class, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn the basic stitches and techniques for knitting and crocheting. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic of two dances every week, plus 30 minutes of social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows square dance lesson for beginners who started in September, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Workshop for experienced dancers follows at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. Nov 21 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Dinner/TF
Community Thanksgiving dinner, 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Radio Rondevoo, 241 Main Ave. N. Free dinner and raffles. Info: victoryhomeid@icloud.com or 208-733-2002.
Dinner/Burley
Thanksgiving dinner, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 21 at Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. Freewill giving. Also free clothing, blankets and mainly children’s coats to be given away. 208-878-8646.
Fun run/TF
College of Southern Idaho’s Turkey Trot 5K fun run and walk for all ages, 9 a.m. Nov. 22 at the CSI Expo Center parking lot on North College Road. Costumes are welcome. Three frozen turkeys are placed along the race route, and any participant who finds and carries a turkey to the finish line is welcome to keep it. Proceeds go for the CSI Student Recreation Department’s spring activities. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $20 per person or $60 for a family of four. Each registered person receives a fleece blanket. Registration is available at recreation.csi.edu. Information: Scott Rogers, 208-732-6488 or srogers@csi.edu.
Fun run/Hailey
Annual Turkey Trot 5K fun run and walk, presented by The Chamber, 10 a.m. Nov. 22 starting at Sturtevants, 1 Carbonate St., and going through the Draper Wood River Preserve. Race-day registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $10 to $20. Pre-register until Nov. 21 at haileyidaho.com or at chamber office, 781 S. Main St. 208-788-3484.
Fun run/Jerome
Annual Turkey Trot run and walk, 8 a.m. Nov. 22, starts and ends at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Course is a 3.64 mile run or walk along the bike path. Entry fee is five cans of food or nonperishable items, or a gently used coat, due at time of registration. All donations go to Martha and Mary Food Pantry. Pre-register by Nov. 16 to get a shirt on race day. Register at jeromerecreationdistrict.com or at the recreation district office. 208-324-3389.
Fun run/Paul
Annual Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot run and walk, 9 a.m. Nov. 22 at West Minico Middle School, 155 S. 600 W. The 5k fun run and walk is for all ages and fitness levels, with race-day registration, 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the school ($26 day of event, and $7 for Trot Tots). Prizes and medals are awarded. Preregister through noon Nov. 20 at minicassiaturkeytrot.com or at Hurst Chiropractic Clinic, 1246 Oakley Ave., Burley. The turkey trot partners with West End Fire and Rescue, with proceeds from the race to benefit local programs.
Dinner/Rupert
Annual Rupert Community Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings, hosted by Rupert Elks Lodge 2106, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Rupert Elks, 85 S. 200 W. Meal is free. Freewill offerings accepted, with all proceeds to benefit Rupert Elks charities throughout the year. Reservations are needed by Nov. 16 for meal delivery. Info: Elks Lodge, 208-436-6852; James, 208-312-4507; or Sherri4822@gmail.com.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Thanksgiving dinner fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Ageless Senior Center, 310 Main St. N. Cost is $10. 208-423-4338.
Youth fest/TF
Holiday Crafts: Primitive Skills class for kids and families, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Make craft items for free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Festivity/TF
The 28th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky festivities Nov. 23 at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Ave. E. Free chili and Idaho potato dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m., visits with Santa, music by the Magic Valley Collective Band, and fireworks display starting at 7:30 p.m., choreographed with Christmas music on KOOL 96.5 FM. Admission is one new, quality unwrapped toy (per family) for infants to age 16. Proceeds benefit needy children of Magic Valley through the KMVT Christmas for Kids program. Free shuttle buses available from 5 to 7 p.m. from the Kmart, Grocery Outlet and Lighthouse Christian Church parking lots. Information: Sherry Wright, 208-733-2717 or sherry@kimberlynurseries.com.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Fest/TF
Lefse event with the Nelson sisters, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The Nelson sisters and family, including their musician brother Dave, bring their griddles and rolling pins along with their how-to knowledge, tips, tricks and a song or two, while preparing Norwegian potato flatbread. Free. 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 24; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Giving Walk, 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Festival/Rupert
Minidoka Health Care Foundation’s Caring and Sharing Christmas Festival, themed “Believe,” Nov. 23-26, at the Rupert Civic Center, 505 Seventh St. Highlights: Gala Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 (free admission for interested buyers). Teddy Bear Breakfast, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 24 (free with a new toy for Mini-Cassia Christmas Council or $3 a person); visits with Santa; and Senior Social, 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24. Entertainment is featured from 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 23, noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 24, noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 with the Church Choir Festival, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 26. Free admission. 208-434-8275.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 24 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Benefit show/TF
Weston Wayne Robertson Cancer Benefit Show, featuring stand-up comedian Heath Harmison, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. The fundraiser will have an auction at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Two-year-old Weston, son of Todd and Ericka Lee Robertson, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and is undergoing rounds of inpatient chemotherapy at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Tickets to the show are $15 each and are available at Twin Falls High School, O’Leary Middle School or The Barber Shop at Gehrig, Dale & Co., 537 Main Ave. E., and at the Orpheum. Concessions available at additional cost. Info: Lynn Harmison at 208-490-0712 or lynnharmison64@gmail.com.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 27 in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m. Nov. 27. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy, music/TF
CSI Stage Door Series will feature “A Dairy Home Companion” show with music, comedy and monologues, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Comedy veterans Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff along with local musicians, comedians and other performing artists present a satirical look at life in the Magic Valley. Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for students and are available at tickets.csi.edu, 208-732-6288 or at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
Music/TF
Wine Wednesday with music, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 28 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s discussion is “The Amazing Spider-Man: Edge of Spider-Verse.” Copies are available for borrowing at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents Under the Streetlamp with “Hip for the Holidays” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The vocal group features leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning “Jersey Boys” with a blend of harmonies and dance. Their performance includes favorite holiday tunes along with songs from the American Radio Songbook. Tickets are $38 for adults and $14 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature “Two Trains Runnin’,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The documentary is a tribute to a pioneering generation of musicians. Directed by Sam Pollard and narrated by rapper Common, the film features the music of Grammy Award-winning blues musician Gary Clark Jr. The screening is part of the Sun Valley Center’s Bid Idea project “We the People: Protest and Patriotism.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Festivity/Rupert
Christmas at the Wilson event with the theme “Elf,” 7 p.m. Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1 at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. Tickets are $15 for a full pass, including a ride on the Santa Express Train, a visit with Santa, hot cocoa and cookies, Christmas craft, and a movie pass to the classic Christmas movie “Elf.” Movie matinees will be showing at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Dec. 1 (entrance is with a purchased pass). A parent pass is $5 and a VIP pass is $30. Tickets are available at 208-436-2787 or ruperttheatre.com.
Parade/TF
Times-News Festival of Lights Parade, “Magic at Christmas,” 6 p.m. Nov. 30 downtown on Main Avenue, with the parade route beginning at Magic Valley High School, 512 Main Ave. W. A tree lighting ceremony follows at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Info: Michelle Campbell, 208-678-0411 or mcampbell@magicvalley.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m. Nov. 30; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Chorale concert with Magic Valley Chamber Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and at 4 p.m. Dec. 2 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The Chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and accompanied by Sue Miller. The concert features a variety of Christmas music from around the world, a Christmas carol medley, “Magnificat” by Pergolesi and a singalong. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students. Tickets are available at Sav-Mor Drug in Twin Falls, Kurt’s Pharmacy in the Lynwood, Deseret Books and at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office. Info: 208-733-4482.
Parade/Buhl
Buhl Night Light Parade, 7 p.m. Dec. 1 downtown. A gifts mall with vendors starts at 11 a.m. at the Gala Showroom. Information: Buhl Chamber of Commerce, 208-543-6682.
Parade, fest/Gooding
Gooding Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Kick-off Celebration, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 downtown. Festivities include holiday shopping starting at 9 a.m.; Santa arrives by firetruck at 1 p.m., with visits from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Schubert Theater; a free baked potato and chili feed, 4 to 5 p.m. at M&W Markets, 122 Fifth Ave. W.; Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. on the Gooding County Courthouse lawn, 624 Main St.; and the Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m., with line-up starting at 5:30 p.m. behind Columbia Bank, 746 Main St. Goodingchamber.org.
Parade/Burley
Burley Lighted Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 3, along Overland Avenue. The event is hosted by Burley Area Merchants Association.
